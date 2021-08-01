The Editorial Board: Decline in applicants for police jobs is not as simple as blaming protesters

In a News story about a decline in the number of applicants taking police exams, Niagara County Sheriff Michael J. Filicetti cited the state’s political climate as the main reason. That tells only part of the story.

The News reported last week that as of Tuesday, only 139 people had signed up for the September exam, down from 570 candidates in 2018. Commenting on the figures, Filicetti blamed crime reform bills the Democratic-led State Legislature passed in the last two years, as well as the “defund the police” campaign that gathered strength after George Floyd’s murder by a Minneapolis officer in May 2020.

The fact is that police departments nationwide were seeing a decrease in the applicant pool prior to Floyd’s death and the social justice protests that followed. National Public Radio, for example, ran a story in December 2018 about the fact that police departments struggling to recruit enough officers were trying to poach them from other cities.

The factors mentioned by Filicetti and others in law enforcement likely play a role in the application decline. And in 2021, the overall difficulty in hiring employees in just about any field also is a factor. But there’s a more basic reason for the decrease in applicants.