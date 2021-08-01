The Editorial Board: Decline in applicants for police jobs is not as simple as blaming protesters

In a News story about a decline in the number of applicants taking police exams, Niagara County Sheriff Michael J. Filicetti cited the state’s political climate as the main reason. That tells only part of the story.
The News reported last week that as of Tuesday, only 139 people had signed up for the September exam, down from 570 candidates in 2018. Commenting on the figures, Filicetti blamed crime reform bills the Democratic-led State Legislature passed in the last two years, as well as the “defund the police” campaign that gathered strength after George Floyd’s murder by a Minneapolis officer in May 2020.
The fact is that police departments nationwide were seeing a decrease in the applicant pool prior to Floyd’s death and the social justice protests that followed. National Public Radio, for example, ran a story in December 2018 about the fact that police departments struggling to recruit enough officers were trying to poach them from other cities.
The factors mentioned by Filicetti and others in law enforcement likely play a role in the application decline. And in 2021, the overall difficulty in hiring employees in just about any field also is a factor. But there’s a more basic reason for the decrease in applicants.
Some police work resembles warfare, with the pursuit of armed criminal suspects, pressure to make snap decisions when confronted by threats and frequent exposure to human suffering and death. Like soldiers, officers are vulnerable to post-traumatic stress disorder.
Changing work schedules, long hours and overnight shift work can strain family relations and contribute added stress and health problems.
A study published in 2018 by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found police suicide rates were 40% higher than the general population.
Police officers may be able to retire and collect their pensions earlier than the average worker, but many individuals don’t think the paycheck while on the job is compensation enough for the work’s demands.
The protests against police use of excessive force that followed Floyd’s murder echoed the Black Lives Matter demonstrations that began in 2014 after the fatal shooting of Michael Brown by police officer Darren Wilson in Ferguson, Mo. The demonstrations against police, the biggest our country has seen since the 1960s and ’70s, have taken a toll on law enforcement morale.
In Minneapolis, where months of protests took place, 105 officers left the police department in 2020, according to Minnesota Public Radio. That was more than double the usual attrition rate.
But the anger expressed in the anti-police marches didn’t come out of nowhere. Too many cases have come to light of officers abusing their power.
The list of Black men and women, boys and girls, who have died at the hands of police in questionable circumstances includes Eric Garner, Tamir Rice, Walter Scott, Alton Sterling, Philando Castile, Stephon Clark, Breonna Taylor and Daunte Wright, in addition to Brown and Floyd.
Here in Erie County, 32 people have died at the county Holding Center since Sheriff Timothy Howard was elected in 2005, a disgraceful record under a man who projects an “I am the law” attitude.
Those are facts, but they also create an opening for police to reconsider how they do their jobs. A greater focus on working with their communities could lower temperatures and induce more civilians to don the uniform.
Debates about holding police accountable usually break down into stereotypes. The “Support the Blue” side says a few bad apples cause problems, but police should be respected and not insulted by “Marxist” protesters on the streets.
Some of the protest groups paint all police officers with the same brush, accusing them of contempt for the people they serve and for harboring white supremacist beliefs.
Stereotyping seldom serves a useful purpose, though it’s a way to generate clicks on Facebook.
Police work, like enrolling in the priesthood, used to be a tradition passed down in families. As more retirees leave the profession, departments must find ways to connect with younger people. The rest of us have a vested interest in holding bad actors to account while supporting the majority of officers who serve with integrity to keep our streets safe.
• • •
What’s your opinion? Send it to us at lettertoeditor@buffnews.com. Letters should be a maximum of 300 words and must convey an opinion. The column does not print poetry, announcements of community events or thank you letters. A writer or household may appear only once every 30 days. All letters are subject to fact-checking and editing.