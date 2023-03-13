Fighting in the library? Terrible. Closing the library over fighting? Even worse.

In a tragic example of how the disruptive behavior of a few can ruin an important service for the many, downtown’s Central Library has cut its weekday hours substantially in response to an epidemic of violent fights among teenagers visiting the facility after school. In an attempt to ensure the safety of its patrons and staff, the library’s closing times have gone from 7 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Monday through Thursday and from 5 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday.

What this means is that Buffalo’s largest public library has made itself unavailable during the only times – other than weekends – most students and working adults are able to visit. This situation is absolutely intolerable.

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz, Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown, local law enforcement and Buffalo & Erie County Public Library’s director John Spears are said to be working on a solution that would restore the facility’s normal hours. This must be done as swiftly as possible. The downtown library is far too important to the entire Western New York community to be held hostage by misbehaving teens, who are choosing it because it provides a warm, publicly available space for – as young library visitor Lisaida Marrero disapprovingly puts it – “fooling around and messing around.”

That’s not what a library is for, especially not this one, which is a hub for a wide range of cultural offerings. Here are just a few of the special activities that have limited availability as long as the facility’s hours are so drastically curtailed:

• Walk-in computer use and help with technology. While technology tutoring sessions can be scheduled in advance, the facility can also accommodate those who want to use study rooms or public access computers for personal projects. Weekday 3 p.m. closures put this out of reach for working adults and elementary/high school students, as well as ensure increased demand when the library is open.

• The library’s popular resources for genealogy and local history research are equally hampered by early closure, particularly since they often entail the use of a limited number of machines and the help of an even more limited number of research librarians.

• Special exhibitions of rare books, art associated with books or other examples of the visual excitement books can offer are regularly held at the Central Library, which has developed a second-floor gallery specifically for this purpose.

Happily, regularly scheduled events that take place after 3 p.m. are still available for those who have signed up; there are at least a dozen such happenings – from media production in the library’s recording studio to free assistance with tax returns – every week, which should provide an idea of how astutely this institution matches its resources with community needs.

Libraries have advanced with the times. Anyone who believed that the age of the internet and a corresponding decline in demand for print materials would endanger public libraries has been proven wrong many times over.

But the advances in technology still come with expectations that libraries be peaceful places to browse, study, work or just escape. None of those expectations should be overturned by unruly teens who have decided that the library is just another public area available for turmoil.

While library director Spears asserts that “... we don’t just want a disciplinarian security answer to this that chases the kids out,” security must be part of the solution here. If, as reported, outside police are being called to the facility to assist the in-house security personnel on a weekly basis, then in-house security needs to be appropriately upgraded.

There are places, such as the cafe and the computer area, that have been identified as locations where fights often start; those areas should receive special attention. There must be a way to send a strong message that the library isn’t a place for violent altercations among groups of teens who clearly aren’t there to study.

The Central Library needs to remain welcoming, but it must also find a way to reject disruption – quickly.

