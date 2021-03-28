The Editorial Board: Decisions on spending of federal aid cannot rest solely with Poloncarz

Members of the Erie County Legislature from both parties are raising a legitimate question: When should County Executive Mark Poloncarz’s emergency spending authority be taken away?

Our answer is: Not just yet – it’s not time to declare victory over the pandemic and spike the ball. There is value in the county’s top official having the agility to respond to suddenly arising needs, such as opening new inoculation sites when a large influx of Covid-19 vaccine doses starts arriving soon in Western New York.

However, that doesn’t mean Poloncarz should retain his spending authority until the day when herd immunity to coronavirus can be claimed in Erie County. For all the promise of the quickening pace of vaccinations, no one can reliably predict just how soon the virus will be brought under control.

Erie County is due to receive $178 million in federal money from the American Rescue Plan this year. Much of that is intended to fill budget gaps and rebuild from the ravages of the pandemic. It would be inappropriate for one person to have sole authority over how that gusher of money is spent.