The Editorial Board: Deciding playoff games with a coin toss shows league needs overtime rules reset

Raise your hand if you have an idea for bringing more fairness to the NFL’s overtime rules. It’s a topic that’s sweeping social media faster than Wordle, consuming more air time on sports talk shows than Aaron Rodgers’ vaccination status.
It took the Kansas City Chiefs just 13 seconds to drive down the field – and drive a stake into Bills fans’ hearts – to their game-tying field goal at the end of regulation time on their way to defeating the Bills in Sunday’s night’s playoff game. A Josh Allen touchdown pass with 13 seconds left had given Buffalo a three-point lead, sending euphoric Bills fans into paroxysms of shouting loud enough to startle domestic animals for miles around.
Overtime followed. The Chiefs won the coin toss and traveled 75 yards for a touchdown on their first possession, while Allen and his teammates on offense could only watch. That’s how the sudden-death rule works. Had the Chiefs kicked a field goal on their first overtime drive, the Bills would have gotten one offensive possession, but otherwise that would not happen.
Allen and his Chiefs counterpart, Patrick Mahomes, had put on a show of offensive brilliance that did not deserve to be decided by a coin flip. How much of an advantage did it give the Chiefs? According to NFL Research, there have been 11 playoff games going to overtime since the current rules were enacted for the 2011 postseason; the team winning the coin toss has won 10 of them.
Allen and Bills coach Sean McDermott refused to blame the Bills’ loss on an unfair rule, declining the sour grapes that have fermented all week in Bills Nation. Other NFL figures have called for changes to overtime protocol.
Chiefs coach Andy Reid said Monday he would not be opposed to the league considering a rule change.
“It was great for us last night, but is it great for the game?” Reid said. “To make things equal, it probably needs to be able to hit both offenses, both defenses.”
Reid and Mahomes were done in a by coin flip in the AFC Championship Game for the 2018 season. The New England Patriots won the toss for overtime and drove 75 yards for a touchdown, with Mahomes a spectator.
During that offseason, Kansas City proposed to change the overtime rules to allow both teams the opportunity to have the ball at least once, even if the first try ends in a touchdown. Their plan also included the elimination of the overtime coin toss, awarding possession choice to the team that won the toss to start the game. That, and other proposals in recent years, went nowhere.
The Baltimore Ravens and Philadelphia Eagles both suggested a method known as “spot and choose.” The team winning the coin toss would have the choice of picking where the ball is spotted to begin overtime, or whether to start on offense or defense.
The team choosing first might say the ball starts at the 15-yard line, meaning it must travel 85 yards to score. The other team would then get to decide whether to play offense or defense first. It’s a grown-up version of kids splitting a piece of cake, where one cuts the slices, the other picks which slice he gets.
What about just playing a full overtime period, like in basketball? That exposes players to more risk of injury and can put the winning team at a disadvantage in its next playoff game against a better-rested opponent.
Other proposals floating around the football metaverse would mix and match various rules used in college football, the Canadian league and elsewhere:
Let each team trade possessions from its 25-yard line until one outscores the other. Make it touchdowns only, no field goals. Or require a two-point conversion attempt after any touchdown, no kicking. Another variation: The team that scores the most touchdowns in regulation time gets the ball first in sudden death.
There were also some more creative suggestions, such as having each team designate captains who play rock-paper-scissors to decide the game. On the plus side: That would save the players a lot of wear and tear. And you’d need no instant replay.
For some real outside-the-box thinking, the league could replace the coin toss with the “scramble,” used in the made-for-TV XFL in its 2001 season. A player from each team lined up at the 35-yard line, the ball was placed on the 50, and after a referee’s whistle the players would sprint to the ball and dive on it to gain possession. The team that recovers it gets to decide whether to kick or receive to start the game. The same could apply to overtime.
There’s a reason the XFL lasted just one season, but the “scramble” could be a starting point for discussion at the NFL owners’ meetings in March. Surely the league can find a middle ground between turning players into dogs diving for a bone and the all-omnipotent coin toss we are stuck with now.
