The Editorial Board: Deciding playoff games with a coin toss shows league needs overtime rules reset

The team choosing first might say the ball starts at the 15-yard line, meaning it must travel 85 yards to score. The other team would then get to decide whether to play offense or defense first. It’s a grown-up version of kids splitting a piece of cake, where one cuts the slices, the other picks which slice he gets.

What about just playing a full overtime period, like in basketball? That exposes players to more risk of injury and can put the winning team at a disadvantage in its next playoff game against a better-rested opponent.

Other proposals floating around the football metaverse would mix and match various rules used in college football, the Canadian league and elsewhere:

Let each team trade possessions from its 25-yard line until one outscores the other. Make it touchdowns only, no field goals. Or require a two-point conversion attempt after any touchdown, no kicking. Another variation: The team that scores the most touchdowns in regulation time gets the ball first in sudden death.

There were also some more creative suggestions, such as having each team designate captains who play rock-paper-scissors to decide the game. On the plus side: That would save the players a lot of wear and tear. And you’d need no instant replay.