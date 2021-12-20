The Editorial Board: DEC fines needed to stop paper plant's pollution

E-commerce was already taking off before the world was rocked by the arrival of the coronavirus. The pandemic supercharged the trend, with consumers pouring money into goods and away from services.

Amazon, FedEx and UPS are not the only beneficiaries. Delivered goods require boxes, many of which are made by paper companies. The demand has reinvigorated the paper business, but it comes with a sour smell of success.

Neighbors of the Cascades Containerboard Packaging plant in Niagara Falls have been complaining for months about foul odors coming from the facility, which recycles cardboard. The company has been fined and put on warning by the state Department of Environmental Conservation, but the message doesn’t seem to be getting through. If the company won’t clean up its act, the DEC needs to turn up the pressure with stiffer penalties.

The Falls plant is one of many owned by Cascades Inc., a maker of packaging and tissue products based in Canada that employs more than 11,000 people across North America. The company makes most of its products from recycled fibers. It markets its “eco-friendly packaging solutions,” but its operations have not been so friendly to its neighbors.