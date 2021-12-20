The Editorial Board: DEC fines needed to stop paper plant's pollution

E-commerce was already taking off before the world was rocked by the arrival of the coronavirus. The pandemic supercharged the trend, with consumers pouring money into goods and away from services.
Amazon, FedEx and UPS are not the only beneficiaries. Delivered goods require boxes, many of which are made by paper companies. The demand has reinvigorated the paper business, but it comes with a sour smell of success.
Neighbors of the Cascades Containerboard Packaging plant in Niagara Falls have been complaining for months about foul odors coming from the facility, which recycles cardboard. The company has been fined and put on warning by the state Department of Environmental Conservation, but the message doesn’t seem to be getting through. If the company won’t clean up its act, the DEC needs to turn up the pressure with stiffer penalties.
The Falls plant is one of many owned by Cascades Inc., a maker of packaging and tissue products based in Canada that employs more than 11,000 people across North America. The company makes most of its products from recycled fibers. It markets its “eco-friendly packaging solutions,” but its operations have not been so friendly to its neighbors.
A Buffalo News story on Thursday said that people living in the area have complained for months about foul odors from the plant. The DEC hit the company with a $375,000 fine in late September for violating state environmental regulations. Cascades accepted a consent order requiring $2 million worth of improvements and committed to a checklist of actions and reports.
This week, the DEC issued new notices of violations, saying the company is still “causing a public air pollution nuisance.”
The rotten egg smell that draws neighbors’ complaints is caused by hydrogen sulfide, a part of the recycling process that has befouled the air in many a city and town where paper mills reside. Time.com last week reported on a number of mills that are at the center of complaints from neighbors in Catawba, S.C., Kalamazoo, Mich., and Brunswick, Ga.
The mills are needed to serve the increasing demand for boxes. Fastmarkets RISI, which tracks the e-commerce industry, told Time that e-commerce and mail order uses seven times more corrugated cardboard per dollar of sales than traditional retail does.
In Niagara Falls it’s not just the neighbors who have their noses out of joint. The DEC accuses Cascades of failing “to properly maintain and operate equipment on many occasions, causing excessive emissions of air contaminants, including hydrogen sulfide,” since Sept. 30. And the company’s own hydrogen sulfide monitors documented the emissions, the DEC said.
DEC staffers have measured “unacceptable levels” of hydrogen sulfide and “putrid odors emanating from Cascades at off-site locations on at least two occasions,” the agency’s notice said.
A spokesman for Cascades, Hugo D’Amours, told The News’ Thomas Prohaska that the plant has had “operational issues” that they are trying to fix.
“Even though we didn’t generate any odors on a vast majority of days, we recognize that we had episodes recently. We’ve learned from it,” D’Amours said.
State law allows the DEC to fine Cascades up to $37,500 for each day of violations, according to the agency’s notice. Assessing those fines may be the only way to ensure the company fixes its pollution problems.
