Recent federal court cases involving shady Western New York debt collectors are a reminder that Erie and Niagara counties are home to more than 150 debt collection companies – some of them legitimate.

It is the bad actors that spread fear through scare tactics with some extreme examples: One company contacted a high school girl and threatened that she’d be visiting her parents in jail if they didn’t pay up.

Down and dirty tactics are unwelcome in any industry, but debt collection seems to have a particular attraction for unscrupulous practices. Author Jake Halpern, who grew up here, brilliantly outlined Buffalo’s role in this criminal underbelly with his book, “Bad Paper: Chasing debt from Wall Street to the Underworld.”

That this activity continues at all makes it imperative for lawmakers in Albany to enact legislation requiring licensing of debt collectors, as in other states. While some municipalities, such as Buffalo, Yonkers and New York City, have their own regulations, that just means illegal debt collectors just go elsewhere.

In one of the most recent cases, a banned debt collector wants to reenter his former business. Andrew Fanelli of Kenmore needed a court to clarify one thing and that is whether the New York State Attorney General’s Office can reach out across the state line to, well, just about anywhere in the world. The short – and justifiable – answer from prosecutors: Yes.

Fanelli’s 2021 settlement with the State Attorney General’s Office banned him from several types of businesses, but did not specify geographic boundaries. Now Fanelli is attempting to crawl through what he sees as an opening, claiming the ban applies only to the State of New York.

Not so fast, says the State Attorney General’s Office, making the strong case that allowing his return would “put consumers in New York and across the country at risk of being defrauded.”

Justice Mario A. Giacobbe granted the state’s motion to dismiss Fanelli’s lawsuit, ruling the statute of limitations ran out on his legal bid to return to the business. The state had accused Fanelli’s companies of falsely threatening to garnish wages; falsely threatening to suspend drivers’ licenses; and implying criminal action would be taken against consumers for nonpayment.

Fanelli did not admit or deny the Attorney General Office’s findings.

Another case involves an Amherst company challenging the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau’s claims against it. Last year, the bureau sued United Holding Group and its owners. The suit said the company placed and sold consumer debt with collection companies that made false threats to consumers in arrears on payday loans, sub-prime credit cards, online installment loans and auto loans.

These were the companies that threatened the high school student – as well as held the prospect of arrest over another victim, who was on social security, and rushed to obtain another loan to satisfy the collector’s demands.

U.S. District Judge Lawrence Vilardo, in ruling on Aug. 22 against the Amherst company’s request to dismiss the lawsuit, cited these incidents. The defendants asked Vilardo for a stay to the litigation until the U.S. Supreme Court rules on another case involving the CFPB.

The judge had it exactly right when he said: “Why aren’t those two pretty good examples of concrete harm?” adding that one was “scared stiff” of going to jail. “Didn’t one of them say their child took the call? Holy cow, that seems to me to be a pretty serious injury.”

Yes, it does, judge. Albany needs to attend to it by licensing debt collectors and putting strong legal checks on these abuses for once and for all.