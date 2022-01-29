The Editorial Board: Debate about lifting Covid restrictions gets mired in political skirmishes

Challenges to mask mandates and vaccine requirements have won favorable rulings lately in courts that lean conservative. The U.S. Supreme Court this month blocked the Biden administration’s vaccination-or-test requirement for large private businesses.
On Monday, a state Supreme Court judge in Nassau County ruled that Gov. Kathy Hochul’s statewide mask mandate is unlawful. Supreme Court Justice Thomas Rademaker, who was elected on the Conservative, Republican and Democratic Party lines when he won his Nassau County seat in 2019, ruled that the state Health Department overstepped its bounds when it issued emergency regulations in November requiring masks in indoor settings.
State Attorney General Letitia James filed an appeal and a New York Appellate Division judge issued a stay, leaving the mandates in place pending a further hearing. In Covid-19 fights it’s wise to remember Yogi Berra’s adage that “it ain’t over ’til it’s over,” which applies to the law as well as to baseball and even pro football. (Too soon?)
At some point the pandemic will be over, too, and Covid-19 will be managed more like seasonal flu. It will be time for governments to roll back the public health restrictions and mandates. Unfortunately the needless attachment of Covid to political tribalism will get in the way of reasonable debates about finding the off-ramp.
The U.S. doesn’t have the luxury of saying we are “done with Covid,” as political commentator Bari Weiss declared last week on Bill Maher’s HBO show. The Covid rollercoaster we’re on seems to be headed back down from the scariest heights, but the ride is not over.
The Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday that U.S. data showed daily average deaths from Covid had reached an 11-month high. Johns Hopkins University figures put the seven-day average for newly reported Covid-19 deaths at 2,258 a day in the United States, the highest since February 2021.
Death figures do lag behind other indicators such as hospital capacity and positive test rates, and both of those categories are showing marked improvement in Erie County. County Executive Mark Poloncarz said this week that weekly cases fell by 47% in the previous week.
Poloncarz said that if those trends continue, the county’s mask mandates would likely be lifted in February. That’s what a responsible politician should do – say that we will continue with regulations while they are needed, remove them when they are not.
Too many conversations about Covid get hijacked by politics. The New York Times reported last week on polling for the paper done by the firm Morning Consult. The poll showed that political ideology influences people’s attitudes toward Covid more than any other factor.
This and other polls show that a majority of Republicans think the threat of the virus has been exaggerated. Compared to Democrats, a lesser percentage of them have been vaccinated, or at least admit to it. A higher percentage of Democrats are vaccinated and polling shows they see Covid as more of a threat.
On both sides, political ideology can cause people’s views to ossify. A typical Republican might want to shed mandates and masks and have all Covid precautions made optional, regardless of whether current conditions and their health or age puts them in a high-risk category.
An archetypal Democrat may be so consumed with risk-avoidance that he or she demands that schools be closed when case levels rise, underemphasizing the toll to students’ mental health and the academic reversals from all-remote learning.
The polarization in American politics turns disagreement into a blood sport. Opponents of mask or vaccine mandates demonstrate against politicians allegedly trying to control their lives, deny them their Constitution-protected freedoms and turn the citizenry into sheep. Politicians imposing mandates have been threatened by unhinged citizens, some waving guns, who have inhaled too much overheated rhetoric.
Similarly, it’s important in all states, blue or red, to guard against the reverse – shying away from discussing changing conditions as the Omicron surge eases and light is visible farther down the tunnel. To her credit, Gov. Kathy Hochul is having those conversations.
We’re not out of the woods yet, as Hochul reminded New Yorkers last week. Still, there are reasons for optimism, even as a new subvariant has been identified, Omicron BA.2. Pfizer and BioNTech have started testing a vaccine that specifically targets Omicron. New therapeutics and treatment strategies are being used to speed recovery time for Covid patients.
With any luck, county, state and federal mandates will be peeled back within a matter of weeks. For critics to continue verbal attacks against the officials who enacted them for safety’s sake will make our journey to a Covid off-ramp a painfully bumpy ride.
