The Editorial Board: Debate about lifting Covid restrictions gets mired in political skirmishes

This and other polls show that a majority of Republicans think the threat of the virus has been exaggerated. Compared to Democrats, a lesser percentage of them have been vaccinated, or at least admit to it. A higher percentage of Democrats are vaccinated and polling shows they see Covid as more of a threat.

On both sides, political ideology can cause people’s views to ossify. A typical Republican might want to shed mandates and masks and have all Covid precautions made optional, regardless of whether current conditions and their health or age puts them in a high-risk category.

An archetypal Democrat may be so consumed with risk-avoidance that he or she demands that schools be closed when case levels rise, underemphasizing the toll to students’ mental health and the academic reversals from all-remote learning.

The polarization in American politics turns disagreement into a blood sport. Opponents of mask or vaccine mandates demonstrate against politicians allegedly trying to control their lives, deny them their Constitution-protected freedoms and turn the citizenry into sheep. Politicians imposing mandates have been threatened by unhinged citizens, some waving guns, who have inhaled too much overheated rhetoric.