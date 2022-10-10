The Editorial Board: Dark money drives elections in unhealthy secrecy

It’s tempting to give a pass to the well-named “dark money” system since it helped keep Carl Paladino out of Congress. But we’ll resist. The cost is too high. This nefariously secret process is a political version of the stopped clock: Just because it’s right twice a day doesn’t make it acceptable.

The American Liberty Action PAC, which was created just this summer, flooded $1.04 million into the 23rd Congressional District primary this summer, using it to attack Paladino for entirely justifiable reasons: his favorable comments on Adolf Hitler; his chronic descent in racist talk; the inevitable embarrassment he would bring to Western New York, including Erie County, part of which lies within the newly redrawn district.

But who donated to the PAC? That’s secret because “dark money” donors to such efforts are legally allowed to remain anonymous. Thus, voters may never know who ponied up those dollars and what they might want in return from the candidate who defeated Paladino, Nicholas Langworthy.

The same goes for Lee Zeldin, the Republican nominee for governor, whose campaign is benefiting from $5.6 million pumped into the effort to defeat Democratic incumbent Kathy Hochul.

“Nobody knows all the donors or their agendas or their relationship with the candidate,” State Democratic Chairman Jay Jacobs said last week. “I think it’s the worst part of the game candidates play. New Yorkers deserve to know who is behind these outside groups and what they stand to gain if Lee Zeldin is elected governor.”

Whether it’s the “worst part” would make for an interesting debate but it’s enough to recognize it as both “very bad” and “intolerable.” It’s also important to note that Democrats don’t mind it so much when that money benefits their candiates. As the New York Times reported in January, dark money helped to power Democrats' successful effort to defeat Donald Trump in 2020.

The example of these two men – Paladino and Trump – makes it easy to understand that the motives of wealthy but anonymous donors may have more to do with self-protection than with personal political agenda. Trump is infamous for his need to retaliate against anyone who opposes him. His money, his temperament and, as president, his power offered good reason for some donors to prefer the safety of anonymity.

Similarly, Paladino was reported to have threatened local Republican Party leaders after their decision to back Langworthy in the August primary. GOP officials in Orchard Park, Hamburg and West Seneca all reported receiving “threatening” and “disturbing” telephone calls from Paladino. How might Paladino have treated dark money donors to Langworthy had he won and been able to track them down?

Again, it’s an interesting question, but it also doesn’t matter. What matters is public confidence in their representatives and the system that confers power on those individuals. Voters should know who is trying to influence elections. Transparency matters.

That those donors can give anonymously is a problem created by the U.S. Supreme Court, which for decades has tilted its campaign finance rulings against the need for transparency. The court’s 2010 Citizens United ruling opened the dark money floodgates by expanding the ways nonprofit organizations could spend on elections.

The court began the work of gutting sensible campaign finance rules in the 1976 Buckley v. Valeo decision, which preposterously held that money is speech and subject to the protections of the First Amendment. But money is not speech; speech is speech. Money may act as a kind of megaphone that allows speech to be heard, but there is no constitutional right to be heard.

As with their commitment to gerrymandered election districts, Republicans and Democrats cheerfully criticize each other while practicing that dark art whenever they can. It’s disreputable but legal.

That leaves it up to voters to take account of who is raking in dark money dollars and to watch whose backs those winning candidates might be scratching.





What’s your opinion? Send it to us at • • •What’s your opinion? Send it to us at lettertoeditor@buffnews.com . Letters should be a maximum of 300 words and must convey an opinion. The column does not print poetry, announcements of community events or thank you letters. A writer or household may appear only once every 30 days. All letters are subject to fact-checking and editing.