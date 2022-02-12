The Editorial Board: Dangerous talk in Erie County mirrors the national rejection of political civility

Look no further than the threats lodged against Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz to see in microcosm the social deterioration that is pervading the country as civility goes by the boards. Those provocations amount to a kind of assault that frays society, undermines democracy and, if that’s not enough, costs public money.
Poloncarz is once again being protected by a taxpayer-funded security detail as threats against him once again spike in severity. One of them, he recently told The News, involved “someone who seems to know where I’ve been at various locations, saying they’re going to shoot me in the head.”
The immediate issue is the pandemic and the thankless task of responding to an enemy invader too small to see. It’s a challenge unlike any seen in 100 years and the tools that can contain it – social distancing, masking, vaccinations and the ability of governments to mandate them – were bound to be controversial, even as they have been shown to work.
Controversy is fine. It’s – pardon the word – endemic to democracy. What isn’t, and what can’t be, is violence or even the threat of it, including its instigation. Yet the threats against Poloncarz since 2019 have twice become so significant that a security detail needed to be assigned to protect him.
That’s not simply – or even mainly – because of a groundswell of grass-roots opposition. Much of it is driven by purposeful misinformation, political recklessness and self-promotion, such as that practiced by Spotify’s Joe Rogan.
That’s happening here, too. With highly placed critics dealing in hyperbole, it’s hardly surprising that Poloncarz would attract death threats. Prominent among those critics is Marilla Supervisor Earl “Skip” Gingerich Jr., who casually claimed that Poloncarz is acting like a “king” or even a “tyrant.”
That kind of loose talk can have repercussions. When someone foolishly began pounding on three of the doors at the county executive's home, recently, Poloncarz didn't know that it was a process server. The incident ended safely, but when threats are rising and people like Gingerich are recklessly raising the temperature, misunderstandings can turn into tragedies. It happens. Public officials have a duty to public safety, even when – especially when – they are political opposites.
As an adjunct to that confrontation, the process server went to Poloncarz’s home because that’s what the showboat lawyer Todd Adlinger wanted. Usually, such summones are served at the offices of public officials, as it should have been in this instance, as well.
Adlinger claimed he had the papers delivered to Poloncarz’s home because the lawsuit in question named him personally. Adlinger must think county residents are dumb. It was just another adolescent attempt to raise the stakes.
Unfortunately for the country, this is the way our politics have been trending for years, and from both sides of the divide. Either strategically or out of ignorance, ideologues are quick to leap to the worst possible explanation for an adversary’s actions.
Thus, many Democrats who criticized then-President George W. Bush over the invasion of Iraq accused him of warmongering before even considering the possibility that he, like other public officials, was simply mistaken about the existence of weapons of mass destruction.
Gingerich does the same when he accuses Poloncarz of tyranny, ignoring other explanations for his actions in dealing with the Covid-19 pandemic: that people are needlessly dying; that the behavior of some people is infecting others; that hospitals are becoming dangerously overcrowded; that he was provided legal authority to act.
That doesn’t mean Gingerich has to approve, only that he and others similarly afflicted must learn to control their tongues. That ‘s not hard: Think first. Talk less.
Maybe things will start cooling down a little, given signs that the pandemic may be easing. Gov. Kathy Hochul on Wednesday ended the state’s mask mandate for indoor public spaces and announced plans to evaluate whether to drop the rule for schools, as well.
That could help, but the urge to extreme interpretation predates the pandemic. Indeed, the politics of 100 and 200 years ago was frequently cutthroat. But it hasn’t always been like that and today, the risks are higher as the nation suffers under the unsavory influence of disinformation disguised as news, misleading social media and the Soviet-style lies of politicians scheming to retain power.
We should try to do better.
