The Editorial Board: Dangerous talk in Erie County mirrors the national rejection of political civility

Adlinger claimed he had the papers delivered to Poloncarz’s home because the lawsuit in question named him personally. Adlinger must think county residents are dumb. It was just another adolescent attempt to raise the stakes.

Unfortunately for the country, this is the way our politics have been trending for years, and from both sides of the divide. Either strategically or out of ignorance, ideologues are quick to leap to the worst possible explanation for an adversary’s actions.

Thus, many Democrats who criticized then-President George W. Bush over the invasion of Iraq accused him of warmongering before even considering the possibility that he, like other public officials, was simply mistaken about the existence of weapons of mass destruction.

Gingerich does the same when he accuses Poloncarz of tyranny, ignoring other explanations for his actions in dealing with the Covid-19 pandemic: that people are needlessly dying; that the behavior of some people is infecting others; that hospitals are becoming dangerously overcrowded; that he was provided legal authority to act.

That doesn’t mean Gingerich has to approve, only that he and others similarly afflicted must learn to control their tongues. That ‘s not hard: Think first. Talk less.