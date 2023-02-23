The derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, provides more than enough inducement for governments to better monitor freight traffic, both for safety of the rail cars and the toxicity of their contents. Credible reports of a burning train passing through Buffalo last week only made the urgency of it more obvious to residents here.

It’s neither surprising nor avoidable that hazardous chemicals are transported in large quantities. It may even be understandable that accidents will happen. What is intolerable is when accidents occur because rail cars are in unsafe conditions or when toxic contents are misidentified to the leaders of the states through which they pass. Together, those deficiencies fomented a crisis that could have been a catastrophe for the small Ohio village on the Pennsylvania state line.

The eastbound Norfolk Southern train derailed there on Feb. 3, reportedly after a mechanical defect caused an axle to fail. About 50 of the train’s 141 cars were damaged, five of which contained vinyl chloride, a known carcinogen. Six other cars contained other hazardous materials.

To prevent an explosion, safety crews vented and burned the vinyl chloride, releasing toxic gas. Residents were evacuated and thousands of fish died when chemicals made their way into nearby creeks and the Ohio River. The concentrations in the water are not believed to pose a health risk to humans.

Fears in the community were real, though, even if they turned out to be exaggerated. Anger was justified. Among the questions needing answers is whether better inspections would have identified the risk to the axle that failed.

More important, as Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine observed, is why the train wasn’t designated as carrying “high hazardous material.”

“We should know when we have trains carrying hazardous material that are going to the state of Ohio,” the governor told reporters, urging Congress to tighten regulations.

Well … yes. Congress should also do more to ensure that trains carrying such material across state lines are in condition to do it safely. It’s one thing if a trail derails for reasons beyond the company’s control but another, altogether, if critical components are in unsafe condition, especially when the train is carrying toxic substances.

We don’t know at this point what the train that passed through Buffalo last week was carrying. It’s not even been officially confirmed that it was on fire, though two people say that’s what they saw and it’s what doorbell video seems to show.

That was another Norfolk Southern train, traveling east through Buffalo to Cheektowaga on Feb. 13. Jean Dickson, a retired librarian from the University at Buffalo, and her friend Phil Banaszak say they saw flames coming from the train at 10:18 that night as it passed near Dickson’s home on Crescent Avenue.

Dickson called 911 and notified the Buffalo Fire Department. She also tried to reach CSX and Norfolk Southern, the primary freight companies that travel through Buffalo, in an attempt to find out what occurred. She said she received no answers.

“One of my concerns is that a flame could ignite a tank car like the ones in Ohio,” Dickson said.

Susan Peterson shared those worries. Her home camera recorded the train – it appears to show a fire – and said she is concerned about what happened that night and what could occur down the road.

“I don’t know what caused the fire on the train car that passed my house, nor do I know what stopped it – the railroad industry is not sufficiently transparent for me or my neighbors to find those answers,” she said.

In a recording made available by Fire Commissioner William Renaldo, a Norfolk Southern employee who identified himself as “a manager of the railroad” speculated that witnesses might have seen sparks.

No, said Banaszak. “It wasn’t sparks going on,” he said. “This was more like a concentrated ball of fire.”

After repeated attempts by The News to reach Norfolk Southern, the company issued a brief response: “We have no reports of a car on fire.” But that doesn’t mean it didn’t happen and the video suggests that it did. Norfolk Southern owes the community a more convincing explanation.

At this point, residents of Buffalo and other communities along those tracks need an independent review of this incident; a report on what danger, if any, it posed to them;. and an assessment of what risks, if any, are ongoing.

• • •

