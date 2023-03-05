Recent education stories in The News could be titled, the “Tale of Two Schools.” The first is of a traditional public school with a 100% graduation rate and the other, a charter, about to close as a result of failing to meet its goals.

Leonardo da Vinci High School’s success could be a model for both traditional public and charter schools, which are also public schools.

Da Vinci became the only Buffalo public school to achieve a 100% graduation rate, with no dropouts, for the 2021-2022 academic year. It was the first year students were in the classroom full time following two years of remote and hybrid learning.

Meanwhile, the SUNY Charter Schools Institute, which originally authorized Buffalo Collegiate Charter School, found that the school “… did not meet the standard of academic achievement expected of a SUNY-authorized charter school …” With that, the Institute issued a preliminary recommendation for non-renewal. Buffalo Collegiate opened at 45 Jewett Ave. in August 2018 with grades four and five. The eventual goal was to educate students in grades four through 12.

The school’s founder, Brian Pawloski, would have preferred that extenuating circumstances be considered, such as the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic. It is a good point, and one cited by other school administrators whose students still struggle to get back on track. But it’s also what makes the success at Leonardo da Vinci so laudable.

Principal Greg Lodinsky, in his sixth year as the school’s leader, said that one of the keys to the school’s success has been its focus on students’ mental health, an issue that is pervasive across all schools. Students were struggling emotionally even before the pandemic, which made matters worse.

Lodinsky also noted that Da Vinci shares a building with a higher-education partner, D’Youville University. Students can take college courses as early as 10th grade and graduate with 24 credits. However, none of that is achievable if students are not getting the care and attention they need.

Amy Crans-Stafford, in her second year as da Vinci’s school psychologist, spoke to News staff reporter Ben Tsujimoto about guiding high school students through mental health challenges. The student support team includes two guidance counselors, a social worker and an attendance teacher. They meet for an hour each week with an administrator to evaluate referrals submitted by teachers, parents and students. A counselor from BestSelf Behavioral Health is on site once each week and the school employs a parent engagement liaison to connect with families. Adding to this safety net, a full-time psychologist is now the standard for every Buffalo School. School officials make plain that parents also need to be involved in the academic success of their children.

There is always something to learn from successes and disappointments, and so it is with Da Vinci and Buffalo Collegiate. Either way, the adults – including parents – need to ensure that the outcome is the same: high-quality education serving young people throughout their lives.

