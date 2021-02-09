The Editorial Board: D’Youville’s bid to add two-year associate degrees is valuable only if it draws new students

D’Youville College hopes to offer two-year associate degrees and, with that, to create new paths in higher education. It sounds plausible, but only if it occurs within the context of acknowledging the need to broadly re-engineer higher education.

That’s not what D’Youville President Lorrie A. Clemo has done as she leads the college in a new direction. The question is whether it’s worthwhile anyway.

Clemo says D’Youville’s plan can increase the number of high school graduates who pursue higher education. That could be valuable if, in fact, her proposal actually expands the regional student population rather than just shuffling it. The state Board of Regents would have to grant permission.

Other college presidents are opposed. William D. Reuter, interim president of ECC, said there is no demand. Reuter would know. The community college’s sagging enrollment has been one of the key elements in its fiscal uncertainty. It is not easy luring the select pool of college and university-bound candidates. The faltering economy under the ongoing pandemic would make recruiting even more challenging.