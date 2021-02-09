The Editorial Board: D’Youville’s bid to add two-year associate degrees is valuable only if it draws new students

D’Youville College hopes to offer two-year associate degrees and, with that, to create new paths in higher education. It sounds plausible, but only if it occurs within the context of acknowledging the need to broadly re-engineer higher education.
That’s not what D’Youville President Lorrie A. Clemo has done as she leads the college in a new direction. The question is whether it’s worthwhile anyway.
Clemo says D’Youville’s plan can increase the number of high school graduates who pursue higher education. That could be valuable if, in fact, her proposal actually expands the regional student population rather than just shuffling it. The state Board of Regents would have to grant permission.
Other college presidents are opposed. William D. Reuter, interim president of ECC, said there is no demand. Reuter would know. The community college’s sagging enrollment has been one of the key elements in its fiscal uncertainty. It is not easy luring the select pool of college and university-bound candidates. The faltering economy under the ongoing pandemic would make recruiting even more challenging.
Reuter also notes that ECC’s City Campus downtown is just 2.6 miles from the D’Youville campus on Porter Avenue. Trocaire is in South Buffalo and could lose as much as $500,000 per semester if some of its students chose D’Youville’s campus on the West Side.
Reuter, NCCC President William J. Murabito and Trocaire President Bassam M. Deeb spoke against D’Youville’s plan during a virtual public hearing earlier this month. Buffalo Public Schools officials and other area educators supported the proposal.
Clemo argues that D’Youville’s proposed associate degree program addresses regional and national demand for more skilled labor. It will attract new students who would not have considered higher education, she argues. The proposal is not an attempt to compete with the area’s community colleges or with Trocaire, she said.
D’Youville might very well increase educational opportunity, particularly for students who would come primarily from Leonardo da Vinci, Lafayette, Riverside and International Prep high schools. Leonardo da Vinci High School’s principal, Gregory A. Lodinsky, seems to think that an associate degree program at D’Youville would attract immigrant students from the West Side.
As it considers D’Youville’s application, the Board of Regents needs to focus on the need for innovation among private colleges. Institutions that continue to overlap and duplicate course offerings are bound to trip over one another, to everyone’s disadvantage.
Cooperation is a hard swallow for any competitive institution, but the combination of high costs and a declining student population will eventually prove to be an irresistible force. Those colleges need a new operating model.
• • •
