The number of “We’re Hiring” signs outside of local establishments should act as a catalyst for allowing swift work permits for tens of thousands of migrants in New York City and the roughly 530 asylum-seekers now being housed in Cheektowaga hotels.

State Attorney General Letitia James has made a request to the federal government, which should be expedited and approved.

There is absolutely no reason to deny the request, other than adherence to burdensome bureaucratic regulations. Cut through the red tape and allow people who struggled under severe duress to escape to America the opportunity to contribute.

It just so happens that because of the severe overflow of at least 90,000 migrants in New York City since spring of 2022, Mayor Eric Adams decided to send them outside the boroughs. Some landed in Western New York.

Despite the naysayers who do not want migrants in their backyard – an unconscionable criticism from those whose own ancestors traveled to this nation for a better life for themselves and their families – the migrants are here. And they should be allowed to contribute, sooner than later.

James sent a letter to DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas last week requesting as much. She joined other state politicians who want the Department of Homeland Security to grant work authorization permits to migrants able to work.

Newly arrived migrants who are in the immigration process are allowed to work but they must wait until receiving a work permit, which can take as long as 10 months. Businesses – retail, transportation and health care – that might train and employ migrants do not have nearly a year. The “Help Wanted” signs and QR codes asking people to scan and fill out an application scream urgency. These are immediate openings that need filling by hardworking and eager applicants. Low unemployment creating a tight labor market throughout the region produces a scarcity of candidates.

Migrants with nothing to occupy themselves might jump at the chance to be productive.

James is not alone. Rep. Brian Higgins, D-Buffalo, and Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz have made the case that by allowing migrants to work legally, “they will be able to support themselves – and need less help from the government.”

The statement from the AG’s Office summed it best in explaining that expediting work permits for these migrants will help meet demand and reduce the likelihood that workers will be subject to “depressed wages, poor working conditions, or other violations of their rights.”

Giving these migrants the chance to work and contribute to the economy, as opposed to waiting for bureaucratic red tape to unfurl, just makes common sense.

