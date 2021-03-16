The Editorial Board: Cuomo, upstate Democrats need to take a stand against reckless state spending

In addition to Peoples-Stokes, the six other Western New York Democrats in the 150-member Assembly are: Pat Burke, William Conrad, Karen McMahon, Angelo Morinello, Jonathan Rivera and Monica Wallace. Those seven plus one more Democratic defection could deny their party a veto override, if it came to that.

The Buffalo area’s two Democrats in the Senate, Tim Kennedy and Sean Ryan, could also prevent an override if they broke with their party.

We need our lawmakers to use their pulpits and their clout to preach fiscal responsibility as budget negotiations proceed toward the March 31 deadline.

Is there any good reason for a double-digit increase in school aid after the state’s K-12 public schools just received $9 billion in the federal relief bill? New York’s school taxes are heavily influenced by the political clout of the New York State United Teachers Union. It’s more than likely that a large swath of new state aid would be put into contractual salary increases that will be baked into future budgets as permanent fixtures.

The one-house budget resolutions call for new business taxes worth an estimated $2.45 billion; new taxes from the transfer of stock and raising the estate tax from 16% to 20%.