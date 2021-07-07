The Editorial Board: Cuomo treats gun violence seriously while Republicans offer only distraction

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo is taking smart action against the scourge of gun violence in New York and some elected Republicans don’t seem to like it. There’s a reason for that.
Gun violence is exploding across the country, erupting even at funerals. Coinciding with the worst of the pandemic, last year finished as the deadliest in decades. This year shapes up to be worse. Neither New York State nor Buffalo has been immune.
Experts say the rise in bloodshed arises from several sources, including soaring gun ownership, long-term problems of inequality and more. All of them were exacerbated by the pandemic. They are a threat to individuals, communities and – to the political point – to Democrats, who are often tagged as soft on crime.
It’s just one of the reasons Cuomo was wise to move on this societal threat, just as President Biden has. Democrats may be especially prone to protests that they are coddling criminals, but any party that fails to respond to a pervasive threat to public safety is failing, both their constituents and themselves.
So it was no great surprise that on Tuesday, Cuomo announced several wide-ranging actions to counter the increased violence. They include:
• Declaring a “disaster emergency” that will free up funds and programs for job creation and other opportunities aimed especially at at-risk youth.
• Using a new State Police unit to launch a “border war,” meant to stem the flood of illegal guns coming into New York, especially from southern states. Three-quarters of “crime guns” come from out of state, Cuomo said Tuesday.
• Signing legislation meant to get around a 2005 federal law that coddles the gun industry. It will allow New Yorkers injured by firearms to sue gun manufacturers if they can show that a “public nuisance” was created by the sale, importation or marketing of firearms in the state. Critics say it will push some gunmakers to halt sales in New York. Worse things can – and do – happen. The new law takes effect immediately and a lawsuit is expected.
• Creating a new office of gun violence prevention within the Department of Health and expanded reporting of incidents of illegal firearms incidents in major cities. That includes Buffalo, where 177 people were shot in the first six months of the year, a 64% increase over the average during the same period over the past 10 years.
Separately and usefully, both chambers of the Legislature have proposed bills that would create a Firearm Violence Research Institute with the state university system and establish a Gun Violence Research Fund to which taxpayers could contribute.
Against this backdrop, Republican legislators complain, unpersuasively, that Cuomo is responding to problems that bear his own fingerprints. Sen. George Borrello of Sunset Bay concluded that the governor’s declaration “is a gross abuse of his executive authority and an attempt to politically capitalize on a problem that he helped create.”
Likewise, Assembly Minority Leader Will Barclay of Oswego County said the announcement demonstrates that Albany’s relaxation of criminal laws since Democrats took control of all of state government hasn’t worked. He presumably includes the state’s bail reform law in that less-than-insightful analysis, so it’s interesting to note that Erie County Republicans have expressed satisfaction with the performance of District Attorney John Flynn, who instituted his own version of bail reform before the state ever acted on it.
Observers can draw a few conclusions from these kind of responses. One is that Republicans don’t like Cuomo acting on an issue they hoped to capitalize on. If they did, they’d have suggested what he could have done better.
Another is that they have no idea of what to do better. What are Republicans proposing to do for communities that are especially threatened by gun violence? Their silence is deafening. All they can come up with is the canard about government action by state Democrats.
While it’s possible, and maybe likely, that some criminal suspects freed without bail are causing some of the violence, the GOP’s broad bush ignores the rise in gun violence that is occurring across the country, in red and blue states.
Indeed, the complaint about new state laws echoes the criticisms of those who reflexively blamed a new water level management policy for flooding that occurred along the south shore of Lake Ontario in recent years. But research showed that the cause of flooding was not the new system, but the torrents of upstream water unleashed by a changing climate. The recent enactment of Plan 2014, as the policy is known, was coincidental – just as bail reform and other issues are to gun violence. Otherwise, we’d be seeing increased bloodshed in New York, but not in other states.
It’s also interesting to recall that Republicans, when they controlled the State Senate, voted for the SAFE Act that many of them now prefer to deride. Whatever its imperfections may be, a 2018 report showed that states with stricter gun regulation suffer fewer firearms deaths. The conclusion was based on data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and a project at the Boston University School of Public Health, which tracks gun laws across the country.
Republicans, who can hardly say “gun control” without choking, may not like that conclusion, but there it is. We don’t know that Cuomo’s prescription will work, but it counts as a good-faith start on a matter of life and death. It may require adjusting or expanding, but it’s a serious effort. New Yorkers can only hope Republicans will start treating it seriously, too.
