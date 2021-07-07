The Editorial Board: Cuomo treats gun violence seriously while Republicans offer only distraction

Against this backdrop, Republican legislators complain, unpersuasively, that Cuomo is responding to problems that bear his own fingerprints. Sen. George Borrello of Sunset Bay concluded that the governor’s declaration “is a gross abuse of his executive authority and an attempt to politically capitalize on a problem that he helped create.”

Likewise, Assembly Minority Leader Will Barclay of Oswego County said the announcement demonstrates that Albany’s relaxation of criminal laws since Democrats took control of all of state government hasn’t worked. He presumably includes the state’s bail reform law in that less-than-insightful analysis, so it’s interesting to note that Erie County Republicans have expressed satisfaction with the performance of District Attorney John Flynn, who instituted his own version of bail reform before the state ever acted on it.

Observers can draw a few conclusions from these kind of responses. One is that Republicans don’t like Cuomo acting on an issue they hoped to capitalize on. If they did, they’d have suggested what he could have done better.

Another is that they have no idea of what to do better. What are Republicans proposing to do for communities that are especially threatened by gun violence? Their silence is deafening. All they can come up with is the canard about government action by state Democrats.