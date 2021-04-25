The Editorial Board: Cuomo’s strategy of avoiding reporters hurts constituents and undermines trust

It’s easy to understand why a politician under pressure, such as Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo is, would resort to hiding from reporters. Who wants to answer questions that threaten your political standing?

It’s standard practice, in part because it helps to control the message. The strategy comes right out of the chief executive crisis manual. Both Richard Nixon and Bill Clinton held their fewest numbers of press conferences as impeachment threatened. Nixon resigned while Clinton held on, though that also had to do with the nature of the allegations against each president.

Cuomo, himself, became less available during the crisis that erupted over bid-rigging charges related to the South Buffalo RiverBend project. When it was over, he started to make himself available again.

But what may be politically expedient for an individual doesn’t serve the interests of voters who are in some way made to pay for the problems that public officials bring upon themselves.

For example, the state has diverted millions of dollars from an opioid settlement into its general budgetary fund, angering some legislators and drug counselors who believe the money should be reserved solely to fight opioid addiction. Cuomo should be asked about that.