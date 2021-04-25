The Editorial Board: Cuomo’s strategy of avoiding reporters hurts constituents and undermines trust

It’s easy to understand why a politician under pressure, such as Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo is, would resort to hiding from reporters. Who wants to answer questions that threaten your political standing?
It’s standard practice, in part because it helps to control the message. The strategy comes right out of the chief executive crisis manual. Both Richard Nixon and Bill Clinton held their fewest numbers of press conferences as impeachment threatened. Nixon resigned while Clinton held on, though that also had to do with the nature of the allegations against each president.
Cuomo, himself, became less available during the crisis that erupted over bid-rigging charges related to the South Buffalo RiverBend project. When it was over, he started to make himself available again.
But what may be politically expedient for an individual doesn’t serve the interests of voters who are in some way made to pay for the problems that public officials bring upon themselves.
For example, the state has diverted millions of dollars from an opioid settlement into its general budgetary fund, angering some legislators and drug counselors who believe the money should be reserved solely to fight opioid addiction. Cuomo should be asked about that.
If he is going to continue this policy – and with the Assembly considering impeachment, that’s all but guaranteed – Cuomo needs to instruct his top lieutenants and department officials to make themselves available and informative on all the issues for which a governor is accountable: the budget, the pandemic, the environment, education, transportation, economic development and more.
Some reporters are allowed to attend Cuomo events virtually but their questions are screened, allowing the governor to avoid talking about politically difficult issues. Follow-up questions – that ones that often get to the heart of the matter – are all but extinct in this era.
Cuomo claims the restricted access is due to pandemic considerations, even though he made his national reputation by meeting daily with reporters in the early months of the pandemic. Hank Sheinkopf, a Democratic Party strategist and crisis communications expert, offered a more plausible explanation:
“Good crisis management means you control the settings, you control the discussion, you control the participation,” he told The News. “It’s about control, and when you lose control of any crisis you can’t recover in many cases.”
But there’s a downside, too, which Cuomo tacitly acknowledged in an excised section of his recent book, “American Crisis: Leadership Lessons from the COVID-19 Pandemic.”
“I received hundreds of emails and phone calls commenting and complaining about the disrespect and manners of the reporters’ questions,” he wrote in the unpublished section, while allowing that “ … The back-and-forth with the press demonstrated to the viewers that my analysis was closely scrutinized and challenged. After the press interchange, they actually had more confidence in what I was saying and doing.”
Well … yes. That would be the point, or at least part of it. When a public official is subject to searching questions by reporters who are unwilling to be misled or intimidated, public confidence can rise. So, whatever the political necessity of Cuomo’s newfound reticence, by his own reckoning, his refusal to accept that kind of questioning also plants seeds of public doubt.
That potential loss of confidence may be a price Cuomo believes he has to pay as he navigates the greatest political crisis of this long career. But everyone else pays a price for it, too, including the news consumers whom reporters represent.
