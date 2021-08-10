The Editorial Board: Cuomo makes the right call

In the end, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo did the right thing. Acknowledging the damage the allegations of sexual harassment was inflicting on the state, and only a week after the explosive report that led to the moment, New York’s governor of 10 years announced that he would resign in two weeks. Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul of Buffalo will become governor before the month is out.

Cuomo governed with his elbows out and he made enemies, even within his own party. But he was also able to project a measure of eloquence and, in a rueful way, he brought that to bear in Tuesday’s surprise announcement. While denying any actions that he would not want to see his daughters endure, he acknowledged that some of his conduct had properly offended women. It was, at least as far as it went, an admission that seemed heartfelt.

But while Cuomo’s decision ends the impeachment threat against him, criminal investigations have begun in at least five counties and there is no telling how – or if – his resignation will influence them. The allegations are serious and include a complaint from one aide that he fondled her in the Governor’s Mansion.