The Editorial Board: Cuomo makes needed push to reopen New York

Can the Covid-19 testing regimen used to bring fans back to Bills Stadium also play a part in reintroducing audiences to Artpark, Darien Lake or Shea’s?
That’s a part of Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo’s agenda for reopening New York State, detailed in his second State of the State presentation on Tuesday. He described his initiatives in broad strokes, but all are focused on, in his words, “making New York New York again.”
The governor grasps the economic hardships that the pandemic has imposed on thousands of New Yorkers. Herd immunity from Covid vaccines will take an unknown number of months to achieve. As Cuomo said, the state cannot wait until summer to turn the lights back on. That applies to businesses, schools and colleges, the arts and cultural institutions.
Cuomo presented a reopening strategy that includes:
• A large-scale expansion of rapid tests for Covid, with “hundreds of pop-up sites.”
• Launching the New York Arts Revival, a public-private partnership to bring back performances, exhibitions and more throughout the state.
• A push to make broadband internet service more affordable and accessible.
Having 6,700 or so fans at last week’s Bills playoff game was seemingly a success in keeping attendees safe, according to Cuomo. Every person holding a ticket to the game needed to pass a Covid test earlier in the week at the stadium, a procedure being repeated this week. The drive-thru tests averaged about five minutes per car.
The governor called it a pilot program that can be applied in many other venues. Rapid testing is about to expand rapidly, and the state is working with commercial real estate operators to make testing accessible to let companies bring employees back to the office.
The program to revive the arts is needed to lift our spirits as well as our economy. Cuomo said the arts and culture account for almost half-a-million jobs and generate $120 billion in economic output. And from Broadway in Manhattan to the boulevards of Buffalo, the arts enhance our way of life in ways not found on a balance sheet.
Pop-up performances at parks and elsewhere will start in February, with Amy Schumer, Chris Rock, Renée Fleming, Wynton Marsalis and Hugh Jackman among the featured acts. A comic riff from Rock or a soulful solo by Marsalis are guaranteed to chase away midwinter blues.
Buffalo’s cultural riches are what separate us from other comparatively sized cities. Our stages, parks and people need to be front and center when the arts revival is rolled out.
We have noted before the necessity of bringing broadband to every corner of the state. Cuomo’s initiative to wipe out the digital divide among rich and poor is proposed legislation to mandate that internet service providers offer a $15-per-month plan for low-income households. And for those unable to afford that, a fund will be created to cover their fees. Former Google CEO Eric Schmidt will run that initiative.
Broadband is now the equivalent of a public utility, no longer a luxury item. Remote schooling and the world of online work have made that clear. The internet providers are unlikely to pick up the tab themselves for the low-cost plans, so Cuomo and the Legislature will have to iron out the details.
The governor is right to go on offense against Covid rather than wait for the vaccines to save us. Reopening safely is cause that should unite all New Yorkers.
• • •
What’s your opinion? Send it to us at lettertoeditor@buffnews.com. Letters should be a maximum of 300 words and must convey an opinion. The column does not print poetry, announcements of community events or thank you letters. A writer or household may appear only once every 30 days. All letters are subject to fact-checking and editing.