The Editorial Board: Cuomo makes needed push to reopen New York

• A push to make broadband internet service more affordable and accessible.

Having 6,700 or so fans at last week’s Bills playoff game was seemingly a success in keeping attendees safe, according to Cuomo. Every person holding a ticket to the game needed to pass a Covid test earlier in the week at the stadium, a procedure being repeated this week. The drive-thru tests averaged about five minutes per car.

The governor called it a pilot program that can be applied in many other venues. Rapid testing is about to expand rapidly, and the state is working with commercial real estate operators to make testing accessible to let companies bring employees back to the office.

The program to revive the arts is needed to lift our spirits as well as our economy. Cuomo said the arts and culture account for almost half-a-million jobs and generate $120 billion in economic output. And from Broadway in Manhattan to the boulevards of Buffalo, the arts enhance our way of life in ways not found on a balance sheet.

Pop-up performances at parks and elsewhere will start in February, with Amy Schumer, Chris Rock, Renée Fleming, Wynton Marsalis and Hugh Jackman among the featured acts. A comic riff from Rock or a soulful solo by Marsalis are guaranteed to chase away midwinter blues.