The Editorial Board: Cuomo is right to seek federal aid to ease budgetary pain caused by Covid

When Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo unveiled his budget proposal this past week, there was a faint echo of the red and green budgets offered in 2004 by then Erie County Executive Joel Giambra. Cuomo outlined two different proposals, one that is a wish list of initiatives predicated on the state receiving $15 billion in federal aid, the other a less expansive budget under what Cuomo called the “worst-case scenario” of getting $6 billion in aid.
While Giambra’s scheme was a futile attempt to get a county tax increase passed, Cuomo’s two-track approach merely acknowledges the reality of fiscal alternatives faced by the State of New York. A once-in-a-century global pandemic has battered our state’s economy. The federal government, under the previous administration, had an uneven – and sometimes incompetent – response to controlling Covid-19. New York, which is a yearly donor state to the federal treasury, deserves every dollar it can get in federal aid in order to rebound after a year of calamity.
Critics of Cuomo seem to want him to apologize for using federal funds to plug budget gaps. Even in the “worst-case” budget, for example, the aid sent to school districts would go up 7.2% statewide this year. But that increase is due to a $4 billion education earmark that Congress sent to New York in the December Covid relief package. Actual state spending on schools will decrease by 2%, which worries some education advocates. However, this is a unique year, we hope.
When a hurricane knocks the roof off your house, you need to secure the home, file an insurance claim and fix the roof. There may be some weaknesses in the foundation that will cause problems in the future, but it’s not practical to address those while the storm is still raging. The pandemic storm is far from over.
During his budget presentation, Cuomo threatened to sue the federal government if New York does not get the $15 billion he insists upon. It’s not clear on what grounds he could sue, but the governor was sending a signal that he is serious about getting the federal government to pick up the tab for much of the economic damages related to Covid-19. It’s what all states deserve in this national crisis.
With an old friend of Cuomo now in the White House, President Biden, and New York’s Sen. Charles E. Schumer becoming the new majority leader, getting the $15 billion is a reasonable request, but that doesn’t mean it will be easy with a Senate that’s in Democratic control by the narrowest possible margin.
The budget plan includes programs for the legalization of adult-use marijuana and mobile sports betting. We have noted before that as society’s prohibitions against these former “vices” have faded, other nearby states are already cashing in and New York’s entry into both areas is inevitable. Negotiations in the Legislature will determine what shape the programs will take. Cuomo’s proposal for sports betting would run the program through servers at upstate commercial casinos and ones operated by Native Americans, but some legislators are pushing for placing fewer limits on where bets can be processed.
The state-sanctioned sale of marijuana for recreational use would take several years to ramp up, at which point it’s expected to bring in $350 million to the state each year. Cuomo proposes dedicating $100 million of that to a “social equity fund,” a proper gesture toward compensating communities that were most targeted by the “war on drugs” policies of the past half-century.
Democratic leaders in the Assembly and Senate have declared they are ready to push for higher taxes on wealthy New Yorkers than those sought by Cuomo. The governor’s proposal, which only applies under the “worst-case” budget of less federal aid, would raise the top tax rate from 8.82% to 10.82% for those earning more than $5 million annually. New York City has an income tax of its own whose top rate is 3.88%, so residents of the city – where the state’s wealthiest residents are concentrated – would pay a combined state and city income tax rate of 14.7%, the highest in the country.
The Cuomo tax plan would generate an estimated $1.5 billion in new revenue annually, but legislative leaders want more.
Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins, D-Yonkers, released a statement saying, “The wealthy have gotten wealthier during this crisis even as the middle class has shrunk and millions of New Yorkers have struggled to make ends meet. We must be ready to act as a state to advance efforts to raise revenues, including having the hyper-wealthy share this burden.”
Census figures show that New York has seen more of a drop in population over the last decade than any other state. Some of the ultra-wealthy have gotten richer during the pandemic, but they also have the means to relocate to other states if they feel overburdened by taxes.
It’s true that Covid-19 has exposed and exacerbated the inequities in our society, placing even more burdens on the impoverished. However, expecting one state to unilaterally correct that imbalance is unrealistic.
Most of the cuts or freezes in the Cuomo budget plan will be unnecessary if the federal government delivers on the aid we need. We’re counting on all elected representatives from New York to help make that happen.
