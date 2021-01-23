The Editorial Board: Cuomo is right to seek federal aid to ease budgetary pain caused by Covid

When a hurricane knocks the roof off your house, you need to secure the home, file an insurance claim and fix the roof. There may be some weaknesses in the foundation that will cause problems in the future, but it’s not practical to address those while the storm is still raging. The pandemic storm is far from over.

During his budget presentation, Cuomo threatened to sue the federal government if New York does not get the $15 billion he insists upon. It’s not clear on what grounds he could sue, but the governor was sending a signal that he is serious about getting the federal government to pick up the tab for much of the economic damages related to Covid-19. It’s what all states deserve in this national crisis.

With an old friend of Cuomo now in the White House, President Biden, and New York’s Sen. Charles E. Schumer becoming the new majority leader, getting the $15 billion is a reasonable request, but that doesn’t mean it will be easy with a Senate that’s in Democratic control by the narrowest possible margin.