The Editorial Board: Cuomo, feds should adopt Higgins’ plan to open border for vaccinations

Rep. Brian Higgins’ call for Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo to invite Canadians to New York State to get Covid-19 vaccinations rather than waiting months back home makes good sense – and in a number of ways.
The United States has unused supply and reopening the border is urgent, so let’s offer it to our northern neighbors. With that, we can help get families and friends back together and cottages reopened. And on a macro scale, economies on both sides of the border could use the lift from increased traffic.
The border has been closed to nonessential travel because of the Covid-19 pandemic since March 21, 2020. The end to the closure does not seem in sight, but Higgins’ proposal could move both countries closer to that critical moment.
Higgins, in a letter to Cuomo, referred to other border states, such as North Dakota, Alaska, Washington and Montana. These states have opened their vaccine programs to Canadian citizens who qualify as essential travelers, such as truck drivers. There is not reason New York shouldn’t impement a similar program.
What is more, that could be just a start of easing open the door between the two countries. As a second phase, Higgins, a Buffalo Democrat, has also proposed to federal officials that they expand the definition of “essential traveler” to include any Canadian resident crossing the border for a first or second shot.
Expanded immunity to Covid-19 is the key to broadly restarting travel between the countries, after all. It’s an essential component to returning to normal, both here and in Southern Ontario.
The proposal is certainly doable. All 30 state-run vaccination sites have appointments available. Pharmacies also have doses to inject – 49 pharmacies within 50 miles of the Peace Bridge, as of last week.
Canada has been doing a very good job recently in getting its citizens their first dose, especially given the country’s slow start. But there are too many reports of people having to wait months to schedule the second jab. That delays full immunity and a full reopening of the border. Both the Pfizer and Modern vaccines require two shots, spaced three to four weeks apart. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine requires only one shot.
r have been vocal about the need to reopen the border with Canada. Both have called on Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas to hasten that work.
Reopening the border remains at the top of the agenda for anyone who has a stake in returning to normal. Elected officials in both the United States and Canada need to be planning for that day and taking steps to hasten its arrival. Offering our northern neighbors an easy way to get vaccinated counts as a smart move in the right direction.
• • •
What’s your opinion? Send it to us at lettertoeditor@buffnews.com. Letters should be a maximum of 300 words and must convey an opinion. The column does not print poetry, announcements of community events or thank-you letters. A writer or household may appear only once every 30 days. All letters are subject to fact-checking and editing.