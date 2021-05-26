The Editorial Board: Cuomo, feds should adopt Higgins’ plan to open border for vaccinations

Expanded immunity to Covid-19 is the key to broadly restarting travel between the countries, after all. It’s an essential component to returning to normal, both here and in Southern Ontario.

The proposal is certainly doable. All 30 state-run vaccination sites have appointments available. Pharmacies also have doses to inject – 49 pharmacies within 50 miles of the Peace Bridge, as of last week.

Canada has been doing a very good job recently in getting its citizens their first dose, especially given the country’s slow start. But there are too many reports of people having to wait months to schedule the second jab. That delays full immunity and a full reopening of the border. Both the Pfizer and Modern vaccines require two shots, spaced three to four weeks apart. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine requires only one shot.

Reopening the border remains at the top of the agenda for anyone who has a stake in returning to normal. Elected officials in both the United States and Canada need to be planning for that day and taking steps to hasten its arrival. Offering our northern neighbors an easy way to get vaccinated counts as a smart move in the right direction.