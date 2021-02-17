The Editorial Board: Cuomo budget takes a gamble assuming Senecas will pay overdue casino money

But why would New York want to negotiate a new agreement with an untrustworthy business partner? The risk is obviously high. If the Senecas actually want a new compact, they need first to pay state the $450 million they owe. That’s where that process begins.

The last compact was working pretty well for the state and municipalities that shared 25% of slot machine revenues from the three Seneca casinos, in Buffalo, Niagara Falls and Salamanca. The compact included the revenue sharing in return for an exclusivity deal for casino gambling in a large region of Western New York.

Millions of dollars are at stake in the compacts. When negotiating the next one, lawyers for both sides will spend many hours ensuring that the language is crystal clear on what is being agreed to.

There is, of course, a history in the United States of government entities breaking treaties with Indian nations or otherwise treating them poorly. This is not one of those cases. The Senecas maintain they followed the letter of the law in breaking off payments in 2017. The arbitration panel, in a process they agreed to, ruled otherwise. If the Senecas honor their financial obligations now, it will make negotiations on the next compact run much more smoothly.

