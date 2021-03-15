The Editorial Board: Cuomo aide injects loyalty politics into the work of vaccinating New Yorkers

Schwartz has denied any effort to use the vaccine as a club to intimidate county executives and, in at least one case, a different aide made the political call, but it was immediately followed by a vaccine distribution call from Schwartz.

If this was accidental, then the Cuomo administration is less politically attuned than its reputation. So, let’s just say this: It was foolhardy.

It would be politics as usual for any administration under pressure to assess its standing among party leaders. There is nothing wrong with that. It would also not be unthinkable for powerful politicians to lean on elected officials to keep them in the fold. It happens.

But it can be a dangerous business, especially when the cudgel in hand is the health of the public.

• • •

