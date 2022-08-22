The Editorial Board: Crucial decisions will be made in this important August election – time to vote

If this summer weren’t already peculiar enough, Tuesday offers another giant wrinkle: an election in August. It’s an oddity that may – unfortunately – depress turnout, even though its consequences may be long-lasting.

And to put a wrinkle on the wrinkle, in parts of Erie County there will be two elections: a primary to choose party nominees for Congress and the State Senate, and a special election to finish out the term of a congressman who unexpectedly retired. Some voters will be able to vote twice for a seat that looks the same but isn’t. (For details of this, use this link: bit.ly/3AbDzPl.)

Here are the races voters will find, depending on where they live:

23rd Congressional District

This is a potentially confusing election, since two races are on the ballot. Some voters can cast ballots in both races, while others will be eligible to vote in just one. The reason is that, for today’s purposes, there are two versions of the 23rd Congressional District: the one that currently exists and the one that was reconfigured based on results of the 2020 census.

Primary election: Only Republicans can vote in this election, which pits state Republican Chairman Nicholas Langworthy against former gubernatorial nominee Carl Paladino. The race occurs in the newly drawn district and includes much of Erie County. The winner will face Democrat Max Della Pia in the Nov. 8 general election.

Special election: All registered voters, regardless of party affiliation, can vote in this election, which covers the district as drawn after the 2010 census. Republican Joe Sempolinski and Della Pia are vying to complete the unexpired term of retired Rep. Tom Reed, R-Corning. The winner will serve only until the start of 2023.

Other races

Two other primaries are on today’s ballot. They are:

• 26th Congressional District: In a Democratic primary, Rep. Brian Higgins, who is seeking a 10th term, faces Emin “Eddie” Egriu, a contractor who has failed in three previous attempts to get on the ballot. The winner will face retired Army Sgt. Steven Sams II of Getzville, a Republican, in the November election.

• 61st State Senate District: More room for confusion:

Democratic voters will choose between Sen. Sean Ryan (who currently serves in the 60th Senate District) and challenger Benjamin S. Carlisle, an attorney.

Republican voters, meanwhile, can vote in a primary that is virtually meaningless. While their ballot will show a contest between incumbent Edward A. Rath III and former Erie County Executive Joel Giambra, the election was rendered moot when Giambra withdrew, though too late for his name to be removed from the ballot. Rath will face either Ryan or Carlisle in November.

Endorsements

This page offered endorsements in the two 23rd Congressional District races. They are:

• Primary election: Nicholas Langworthy

• Special election: Max Della Pia

Polling places are open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday. You can find your polling place on the website of your county’s election board. In Erie County, that is elections.erie.gov.

That’s it. Go vote.

• • •

