The Editorial Board: Cross-endorsements, smears of county Bar Association erode trust in elections

New York’s deplorable system of electing judges is on public display again as the November vote approaches, with two Republican candidates earning the lowest ranking from their own professional organization and one of them nonetheless cross-endorsed by both parties. Who cares about voters?

For the third election in a row, Republican Gerald J. Greenan III has been rated as “not recommended” for a State Supreme Court seat by the Erie County Bar Association. Despite that, the Erie County Democratic leaders agreed this year to endorse Greenan’s candidacy, all but guaranteeing the administrative law judge a victory.

In his 2020 race for a Supreme Court seat, Greenan said he did not even seek the Bar Association’s rating, dismissing the judicial rating panel as “a small committee of lawyers with political bias.” That self-serving conclusion was offered free of evidence, a practice we hope does not follow him onto the bench.

“I’ll put my 31-year resume of being an effective legal advocate, Parole Board commissioner, general counsel and administrative law judge before the voters who will make the decision on Election Day,” Greenan said then. “It’s a choice of the people, not the establishment.”

That was true in 2020, when Greenan lost his race to Democrat Amy C. Martoche, who was rated “well qualified.” It’s not true this year. In 2022, it’s the establishment making the choice. The people that Greenan valued last year are now only an unwanted afterthought.

The Republican Party this year also endorsed another candidate rated as “not recommended,” Joseph C. Lorigo, the minority leader of the Erie County Legislature. His campaign pushed back with a statement touting Lorigo’s resumé but, like Greenan in 2020, took the opportunity to smear the committee.

“The only people whose voices matter in electing judges are voters – not insiders who meet in secret and ignore the will of those voters,” it said.

Judicial candidates are formally and appropriately restrained in how they can conduct a campaign. It’s unfortunate, though, that some see fit to try to erode confidence in a group of professionals who are performing a legitimate public service.

Bar Association President Jill K. Bond said she is “disappointed” with the suggestion of a flawed process. While she said the organization does not divulge specifics, she described a system set up for fairness.

The rating panel is made up of 29 lawyers with no more than 14 from each major party, she said. In addition, two investigators from each party are assigned to a candidate, all of whom are evaluated on a variety of criteria, including integrity, experience, professional ability, education and temperament. The Bar Association reviews its procedures as needed, she said. This is no wild-eyed cabal seeking to impose a political agenda on the judiciary.

The panel gave its highest rating of “outstanding” to two Democratic incumbents – Tracey A. Bannister and Craig D. Hannah. Republicans had no problems with that, offering their cross-endorsement to both. It rated as “well qualified” Buffalo City Judge Shannon M. Heneghan – Lorigo’s Democratic opponent – and Boston Town Justice Kelly A. Vacco, a Republican who was cross-endorsed by Democrats.

The Bar Association’s role in rating judicial candidates may be the only wholesome aspect of New York’s otherwise disreputable system for electing judges. Would-be candidates feel pressure to contribute to the campaigns of party favorites. Bosses frequently decide who will win through the shady system of cross-endorsements, a practice endorsed by the U.S. Supreme Court as constitutional if not judicious.

Quoting Justice Thurgood Marshall, then-Justice John Paul Stevens observed of New York’s system that constitutionality and wisdom are different matters: “The Constitution does not prohibit legislatures from enacting stupid laws,” he commented in a 2008 ruling.

Next month, New York’s stupid law will ensure that one “not qualified” candidate will soon wear the robes of a State Supreme Court justice.

