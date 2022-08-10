 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
The Editorial Board: Critics and supporters of FBI search of Trump’s home are ahead of the facts

Trump-FBI

A Secret Service agent stands outside Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Fla. on Tuesday, the day after the FBI searched Donald Trump's estate. Both critics and supporters of the search should tone down their rhetoric.

 Joe Cavaretta - member, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
Some on the left seem nearly euphoric, while on the right, the reaction to the search of Donald Trump’s home is bouncing between panic and histrionic outrage. Here’s what everyone needs to do: Take a deep breath.

That includes in Erie County and, in particular, among the candidates for the newly drawn 23rd Congressional District. It’s true that executing a search warrant on a former president’s home is a significant – even troubling – occurrence, but the overreaction is both unwarranted and dangerous, encouraging threats of violence. Despite what candidates Nicholas Langworthy and Carl Paladino claim, there is nothing of a “banana republic” in what is known about Monday’s search at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home.

Let’s review: Search warrants are common, legal instruments that require a high standard to secure. As far as anyone knows, this was not the government simply deciding to harass a former president and possible future candidate. Banana republics don’t bother with such niceties. They just do what they want.

Obtaining this warrant would have required two painstaking steps:

• Because of the fraught, political nature of the search, top officials of both the FBI and the Department of Justice would likely have approved. That almost certainly would have required the assent of Attorney General Merrick Garland, who is known as a cautious man and who, when proposed in 2016 for the U.S. Supreme Court, drew praise from many Republicans even though they didn’t want him on the court. Even still, Garland’s approval, alone, wouldn’t have secured the search warrant.

• With that internal permission in hand, the FBI would still have to had to persuade a federal judge or magistrate to find that probable cause existed that evidence of a crime would be found in the areas to be searched. That’s a high bar. What is more, anyone who thinks that former presidents should be exempt from this system is, in fact, arguing that any president of any party can, with impunity, commit crimes for which they can never be held accountable.

Given that system and Garland’s reputation for cautiousness, it’s fair to conclude that this warrant neither sought nor issued casually. Whether it was worth obtaining is a separate question and one to which neither critics nor supporters yet know the answer. How serious is the supposed criminal violation? We don’t know. Given Garland’s nature, there is reason to believe that it wasn’t for some minor infraction but, at this point, that’s a mystery.

The search was surely provocative. No former president has been subject to a similar intrusion, legal though it was. That accounts for both the fantasies of those with visions of Trump in pinstripes and those for whom the use of a legal search warrant is fomenting threats of violence. That’s the big risk right now and the reason that critics, in particular, need to tone it down.

It’s no secret that Trump is the target of several investigations related to the election, the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection and his inappropriate removal of documents, some of them top secret, as he left office. For any other citizen, a search warrant would not be unusual.

So: Everyone take a deep breath. That includes Paladino, Langworthy and everyone else with a megaphone. To paraphrase former Defense Secretary Donald Rumsfeld, we don’t know what we don’t know. Better to let a supervised legal system play out than to risk inciting violence, even inadvertently. We Americans like to say that our is a system of laws, not men. So let the law work.

• • •

What’s your opinion? Send it to us at lettertoeditor@buffnews.com. Letters should be a maximum of 300 words and must convey an opinion. The column does not print poetry, announcements of community events or thank you letters. A writer or household may appear only once every 30 days. All letters are subject to fact-checking and editing.

Related to this story

GOP rallies around Trump following FBI search of his estate

GOP rallies around Trump following FBI search of his estate

For much of the year, small cracks in Donald Trump’s political support have been growing. But the FBI's search of the former president’s Florida estate has unified Republicans behind Trump as almost never before. By Tuesday, the day after the unprecedented search, the overwhelming majority of Republican officials were accusing the Biden administration of “weaponizing” the Justice Department. And for a day, at least, Republican concerns about Trump’s past behavior and political shortcomings were forgotten. The FBI search also triggered a shift among Trump’s advisers, who had been privately urging him to wait until after the midterm elections to announce another presidential run. Suddenly, they were urging him to launch his campaign now.

Did Trump break the law? FBI search raises fresh questions

Did Trump break the law? FBI search raises fresh questions

Whether an FBI search of Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence is a prelude to criminal charges is unknown — especially unclear since other investigations into mishandling of classified information have ended without prosecution or in misdemeanor plea deals. The search focuses new attention on the thicket of statutes that govern the handling of government records. Much remains uncertain about Monday’s search, including what precisely the FBI was looking for and why it acted when it did. The Justice Department has been investigating the discovery of classified material in 15 boxes of White House records that the National Archives and Records Administration recovered from Mar-A-Lago earlier this year.

Mar-a-Lago search just part of one of several Trump probes

Mar-a-Lago search just part of one of several Trump probes

The FBI search of Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate marked a dramatic and unprecedented escalation of the law enforcement scrutiny of the former president, but the Florida operation was just one part of one investigation related to Trump and his time in office. The potential legal peril from multiple quarters comes as Trump lays the groundwork for another presidential run in 2024. He has denied any wrongdoing and worked to cast Monday’s search as a weaponization of the criminal justice system and a political ploy to keep from another term in office. Here’s a look at the probes under way in different states and venues.

FBI's search of Trump's Florida estate: Why now?

FBI's search of Trump's Florida estate: Why now?

The FBI’s unprecedented search of former President Donald Trump’s Florida residence is ricocheting around government, politics and a polarized country. Trump and his allies are complaining, and others are wondering Tuesday why the Justice Department — notably cautious under Attorney General Merrick Garland — decided to take such a drastic step. The FBI searched Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate as part of an investigation into whether he took classified records there from the White House. That’s according to people familiar with the matter who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss an ongoing investigation. Trump says agents opened a safe at his home, and he likens their search to “prosecutorial misconduct.”

Rep. Scott Perry says FBI agents seized his cellphone

Rep. Scott Perry says FBI agents seized his cellphone

U.S. Rep. Scott Perry says his cellphone was seized Tuesday by FBI agents carrying a search warrant. The circumstances surrounding the seizure were not immediately known. The Pennsylvania Republican says three agents visited him while he was traveling Tuesday with his family and “seized my cell phone.” Perry has been a figure in the congressional investigation into President Donald Trump’s actions leading up to the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol insurrection. Former senior Justice Department officials have testified Perry had “an important role” in Trump’s effort to try to install Jeffrey Clark — a top Justice official who was pushing Trump’s baseless claims of election fraud — as the acting attorney general.

