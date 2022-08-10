The Editorial Board: Critics and supporters of FBI search of Trump’s home are ahead of the facts

Some on the left seem nearly euphoric, while on the right, the reaction to the search of Donald Trump’s home is bouncing between panic and histrionic outrage. Here’s what everyone needs to do: Take a deep breath.

That includes in Erie County and, in particular, among the candidates for the newly drawn 23rd Congressional District. It’s true that executing a search warrant on a former president’s home is a significant – even troubling – occurrence, but the overreaction is both unwarranted and dangerous, encouraging threats of violence. Despite what candidates Nicholas Langworthy and Carl Paladino claim, there is nothing of a “banana republic” in what is known about Monday’s search at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home.

Let’s review: Search warrants are common, legal instruments that require a high standard to secure. As far as anyone knows, this was not the government simply deciding to harass a former president and possible future candidate. Banana republics don’t bother with such niceties. They just do what they want.

Obtaining this warrant would have required two painstaking steps:

• Because of the fraught, political nature of the search, top officials of both the FBI and the Department of Justice would likely have approved. That almost certainly would have required the assent of Attorney General Merrick Garland, who is known as a cautious man and who, when proposed in 2016 for the U.S. Supreme Court, drew praise from many Republicans even though they didn’t want him on the court. Even still, Garland’s approval, alone, wouldn’t have secured the search warrant.

• With that internal permission in hand, the FBI would still have to had to persuade a federal judge or magistrate to find that probable cause existed that evidence of a crime would be found in the areas to be searched. That’s a high bar. What is more, anyone who thinks that former presidents should be exempt from this system is, in fact, arguing that any president of any party can, with impunity, commit crimes for which they can never be held accountable.

Given that system and Garland’s reputation for cautiousness, it’s fair to conclude that this warrant neither sought nor issued casually. Whether it was worth obtaining is a separate question and one to which neither critics nor supporters yet know the answer. How serious is the supposed criminal violation? We don’t know. Given Garland’s nature, there is reason to believe that it wasn’t for some minor infraction but, at this point, that’s a mystery.

The search was surely provocative. No former president has been subject to a similar intrusion, legal though it was. That accounts for both the fantasies of those with visions of Trump in pinstripes and those for whom the use of a legal search warrant is fomenting threats of violence. That’s the big risk right now and the reason that critics, in particular, need to tone it down.

It’s no secret that Trump is the target of several investigations related to the election, the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection and his inappropriate removal of documents, some of them top secret, as he left office. For any other citizen, a search warrant would not be unusual.

So: Everyone take a deep breath. That includes Paladino, Langworthy and everyone else with a megaphone. To paraphrase former Defense Secretary Donald Rumsfeld, we don’t know what we don’t know. Better to let a supervised legal system play out than to risk inciting violence, even inadvertently. We Americans like to say that our is a system of laws, not men. So let the law work.

