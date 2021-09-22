The Editorial Board: Creative solutions needed for school bus driver shortage

A few more possible solutions to the shortage of school bus drivers:

Call up the National Guard. Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker did that. Buffalo Superintendent Kriner Cash liked the idea. As Cash said, “They can drive buses.”

Pay parents to drive kids to school. Some districts in parts of the nation are paying parents to shuttle children back and forth to school. Cash tossed that out as a possibility, too.

Make it easier to become a bus driver. Gov. Kathy Hochul has moved to strengthen recruitment from among the state’s half-million commercial driver’s license holders, eliminate the two-week waiting period for commercial license applicants and expand driver testing sites. School staff currently holding a CDL will be able to participate in the state’s expedited testing to obtain a permit to drive vans and buses temporarily.

Pay more. Some bus companies are offering signing bonuses. Some are raising wages. Ultimately, the public will pay, but there may be no immediate choice.

The shortage of school bus drivers here and across the nation is a headache as schools try, for the first time in 18 months, to get kids’ schooling back to normal.