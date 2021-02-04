The Editorial Board: Creative program responds to dangers caused by negligence of city property owners

Cooperation among a preservation group, a Common Council member and City Hall has led to an innovative mechanism to intervene when an absentee landlord neglects properties. The process could have citywide implications. If nothing else, it should be a warning shot to negligent owners.

Housing Court Judge Patrick Carney named Preservation Buffalo Niagara as court-appointed receiver for the rear house at 40 Cottage St. It is one of five rental houses owned by Charles J. Dobucki in the Allentown and Lower West Side neighborhoods.

The organization plans to use money from its revolving loan program, which currently has $150,000, to repair and stabilize the structure. It will then place a lien on the property for the cost of that work.

Dobucki would either have to pay the preservation organization to release the lien, or the nonprofit organization would recoup the costs whenever he sells the house.

The out-of-the-box solution grew out of true partnership. It was the city attorney’s motion before the judge to appoint Preservation Buffalo Niagara as the receiver of the property that made any of this possible. Credit also goes to Fillmore District Councilman Mitch Nowakowski and the properties’ neighbors who volunteered their resources and hours – some even testifying in court.