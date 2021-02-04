The Editorial Board: Creative program responds to dangers caused by negligence of city property owners

Cooperation among a preservation group, a Common Council member and City Hall has led to an innovative mechanism to intervene when an absentee landlord neglects properties. The process could have citywide implications. If nothing else, it should be a warning shot to negligent owners.
Housing Court Judge Patrick Carney named Preservation Buffalo Niagara as court-appointed receiver for the rear house at 40 Cottage St. It is one of five rental houses owned by Charles J. Dobucki in the Allentown and Lower West Side neighborhoods.
The organization plans to use money from its revolving loan program, which currently has $150,000, to repair and stabilize the structure. It will then place a lien on the property for the cost of that work.
Dobucki would either have to pay the preservation organization to release the lien, or the nonprofit organization would recoup the costs whenever he sells the house.
The out-of-the-box solution grew out of true partnership. It was the city attorney’s motion before the judge to appoint Preservation Buffalo Niagara as the receiver of the property that made any of this possible. Credit also goes to Fillmore District Councilman Mitch Nowakowski and the properties’ neighbors who volunteered their resources and hours – some even testifying in court.
It is the first step in shoring up Dobucki’s housing stock – four in Allentown and one in adjacent West Village historic district. All are vacant and more than 100 years old. Although Dobucki paid city taxes and fees, the structures were neglected for years. Neighbors grew tired of picking up needles left on the ground by vagrants occupying the structures.
Dobucki never seems to care. Fines didn’t get his attention. Even locking him up had no effect. He might have been sent back to jail again, if anyone could find him. Once local, his known addresses run the nationwide gamut. Even if officials caught up with him, the houses would still need emergency repairs.
The judge once ordered the rear cottage at 40 Cottage St. demolished. Neighbors did not want to see the house torn down, but needed action to deal not only with needles on the ground, but glass falling into yards, squatters and falling roof tiles. It was demolition by neglect.
The not-so-novel problem called for a novel solution. Nowakowski, after hearing numerous complaints, was all in. He convened the stakeholders and helped to hammer out a solution.
Preservation Buffalo Niagara proposed to the judge the receivership program. It took some convincing. Traditional receivership programs involve rent coming in. The preservation group, with a huge assist from its city partners, persisted. Nowakowski kept everyone at the table and they were able to work through the legal issues.
As PBN Executive Director Jessie Fisher said, deteriorating properties are physically endangering to immediate neighbors and contribute to overall decline. Negligent property owners cannot hold entire communities hostage. Now there is a tool to fight that scourge.
