The Editorial Board: Creation of pilot database is a tribute to Families of Flight 3407’s hard work

They persisted.

Since the crash of Continental Flight 3407 in 2009, the families of those who perished have been channeling their grief into trying to make the skies safer. Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer has championed their cause, with support from Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand and Western New York’s delegation in the House of Representatives. It’s been a long fight.

The last piece from landmark flight safety legislation that won passage in 2010 is finally falling into place, with Tuesday’s announcement that a national pilot record database is on its way to final approval. It is overdue but a welcome development nonetheless.

News Washington bureau chief Jerry Zremski reported in 2018 that five members of the Families of Flight 3407 survivors had made more than 100 trips back and forth to Washington, D.C., to lobby for aviation safety, each spending more than $100,000 of their own money. Many other family members also joined the effort.

As Schumer said Tuesday, the 3407 families “faced immeasurable tragedy and instead of cursing the darkness, they emerged as resilient and forceful advocates for safer skies to honor the memories of their loved ones.”