The Editorial Board: Creation of pilot database is a tribute to Families of Flight 3407’s hard work

They persisted.
Since the crash of Continental Flight 3407 in 2009, the families of those who perished have been channeling their grief into trying to make the skies safer. Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer has championed their cause, with support from Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand and Western New York’s delegation in the House of Representatives. It’s been a long fight.
The last piece from landmark flight safety legislation that won passage in 2010 is finally falling into place, with Tuesday’s announcement that a national pilot record database is on its way to final approval. It is overdue but a welcome development nonetheless.
News Washington bureau chief Jerry Zremski reported in 2018 that five members of the Families of Flight 3407 survivors had made more than 100 trips back and forth to Washington, D.C., to lobby for aviation safety, each spending more than $100,000 of their own money. Many other family members also joined the effort.
As Schumer said Tuesday, the 3407 families “faced immeasurable tragedy and instead of cursing the darkness, they emerged as resilient and forceful advocates for safer skies to honor the memories of their loved ones.”
The database will give airlines access to pilots’ flight records as well as their state driving records. Had it existed in 2009, the tragedy of Flight 3407 may have been averted. Colgan Airlines – which ran the Newark-to-Buffalo flight that evening – would have seen that pilot Marvin Renslow had failed three federal “check rides” meant to test his skill. Fifty people died in Clarence when 3407 crashed on Feb. 12, 2009.
In the age of rockets traveling to Mars, mRNA vaccines and other wonders of science and technology, creating a federal pilot database would not seem like a steep hill to climb. However, the law requiring the database passed in 2010 and the Federal Aviation Administration didn’t put together a test version until 2017 – and that version didn’t work.
The airline industry fought against other components of the 2010 law, including an increase in the number of flight hours necessary before working as a commercial pilot. The U.S. government, under various administrations, also dragged its feet on implementing parts of the law, including the pilot database.
Now, a finish line is within sight. After the Office of Management and Budget finalizes the rule on the database, the Federal Aviation Administration has until June 11 to publish it. Air carriers must begin entering pilot records within one year of the rule’s publication.
The FAA will need to stay vigilant to ensure that air carriers fulfill their obligation to provide pilot data. That benefits not only air travelers, but will help the airlines make passengers feel safer by giving them a new tool to screen out less-than-qualified pilot candidates.
The Families of Flight 3407 have done a service to their country. The safety law they pushed for, combined with other improvements made by regulators and the airlines, have helped create the safest era in aviation history.
U.S. commercial airlines have not suffered a single major crash since 2009. Robert L. Sumwalt, chairman of the National Transportation Safety Board, has called 3047 a watershed event. The families of 3407 can take a bow.
