A couple of months following a once-in-a-generation winter storm and amid a “very strange winter,” it isn’t difficult to understand why the City of Buffalo appointed its first climate action manager.

Kelley St. John will be faced with challenges unique to a time in history when climate change delivers powerful blows to residents living in one of the poorest big cities in the nation. Buffalo’s housing infrastructure is old, with porous windows and walls that do an inadequate job of insulating from hot or cold temperatures.

St. John will have to find ways to address these issues.

Buffalo’s frigid winters give way to serene summers without much humidity. In those months, Lake Erie's abundant supply of fresh water helps attracts visitors and cool its environment. That’s part of the reason Buffalo is forecast to become a climate refuge – something St. John will also need to keep in mind.

Buffalo is not the only midsize city considering the long-range picture. Detroit appointed its first sustainability director in 2017. Similar offices have existed for years in Cincinnati and Dayton, Ohio.

Kudos to Mayor Byron W. Brown for making the appointment and to the Common Council for approving it.

As Lena Geraghty, the director of sustainability and innovation at the National League of Cities said, “Having at least one full-time staff member dedicated to climate action indicates a city’s commitment.”

The tasks can include coordinating climate-mitigation projects across city departments or drafting plans to guide future priorities and legislation. But as News reporter Caitlin Dewey wrote, such projects have existed in Buffalo for years – back in 2015, the city adopted both a Green Code and an Energy Master Plan. City agencies have launched initiatives to increase residential recycling, install efficient LED streetlights and porous pavement.

It’s past time to assign these responsibilities. Without that, the efforts of bureaucracies to alleviate the effects of climate change would be uncoordinated and less effective.

Among her responsibilities, St. John said she will identify and address climate “vulnerabilities,” which are “areas where a changing climate may disrupt city services, major industries or at-risk communities.”

The city plans to begin gathering residents’ input in the coming months for its Climate Smart Communities program, St. John said, potentially through public workshops, surveys and existing community group partnerships.

It’s essential to do more than just cope with a changing climate. The creation of this job is a wise decision.

