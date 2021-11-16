The Editorial Board: Covid's new targets are unvaccinated children

There’s a bottom line to all of this: Not enough people are vaccinated, and, because of them, Covid-19 is still a threat, here and in most other places around the country. The proof can be seen not only in rising infection rates and hospital admissions, but in the example of another country, one that has done much better than the United States in taming the virus.

As The New York Times reported last month, there is almost no one left to vaccinate in Portugal. Even though the pandemic once threatened its health care system with collapse and its vaccine program was ineffective, that country is now a world leader in containing the pandemic.

It accomplished that feat by assigning the immunization project to a military leader who was focused on keeping politics out of the effort. As as result of his success, new cases and deaths have fallen dramatically. The country also dropped many Covid restrictions, though as cases rise in Europe, the country may reinstate some.

Keeping politics out of the work is easier said than done in this country, which is infected not only with the novel coronavirus, but with a reckless brand of politics and misinformation, driven by the likes of Fox News commentators, social media and individuals who think freedom comes without responsibility.