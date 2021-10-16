The Editorial Board: Covid’s impact on business conferences puts new convention center out of reach

The problem with going for broke is you can end up broke. That’s the thinking behind Erie County’s decision to back off on building a new convention center in downtown Buffalo. With the convention industry devastated by the impacts of Covid-19, committing $441 million to a new building would not be smart.
Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz on Tuesday said the county has no plans to commit to a new building, an ambitious project that was worth pursuing before the pandemic struck. Poloncarz said that investing “in what would be a very, very expensive project, without any real guarantee of return, would make no sense.”
Spending less than $10 million on cosmetic changes and structural upgrades does make sense. The new facade won’t hide the brutalist bones on what has been called one of Buffalo’s ugliest buildings. (There are other contenders from the city’s brutalist architecture period of the 1960s and ‘70s. Brutalism is from the French term “beton brut,” though it has echoes in English when someone says, “Wow, that building is brutal.”)
Conventions, from small academic or professional conferences to large trade shows, were shut down for months by Covid-19. Convention centers, hotels and restaurants that depend on business travelers all took a hit. The industry is gradually making its way back, but, as with many aspects of life, it may have to adjust to a new normal. During the shutdown period, businesses realized they saved significant sums by not sending their people on trips and treating them to expense-account meals. Evolving technologies make it easier than ever to conduct meetings remotely.
There will still be in-person events, of course. The Buffalo Convention Center hosted the Buffalo Bridal Show on Sunday, its first event since March 2020. On Wednesday, the Greater Buffalo Sports Hall of Fame inducted its latest class of honorees there.
Patrick Kaler, CEO for Visit Buffalo Niagara, told The News that 113 events are booked at the center through 2022.
Poloncarz and Kaler made a case in 2018 that a new center was needed if Buffalo wanted to remain in the convention business. Their attitude was, let’s think big and go for it. We agreed; then the worldwide pandemic disrupted everything.
Erie County received a windfall of federal pandemic relief money in the past year, which will help fund needed infrastructure repairs and help turn the broadband project known as ErieNet into reality.
At the same time, the county is involved in negotiations with the Buffalo Bills, NFL and New York State over a new stadium that will require millions in taxpayer money. Now is not the time to commit a few hundred million more to a sparkling new site for conventions.
“If you build it, they will come” is a catchphrase that no longer fits the idea of a new convention center. Conferences, trade shows and other events will come, but future outbreaks of Covid or other contagions could change things quickly.
Competition from bigger cities limits the amount of large conventions – the ones with the biggest economic impact – that we will land in Buffalo.
The county’s plan to make the most of what we have is right for the foreseeable future.
• • •
What’s your opinion? Send it to us at lettertoeditor@buffnews.com. Letters should be a maximum of 300 words and must convey an opinion. The column does not print poetry, announcements of community events or thank-you letters. A writer or household may appear only once every 30 days. All letters are subject to fact-checking and editing.