The Editorial Board: Covid’s impact on business conferences puts new convention center out of reach

The problem with going for broke is you can end up broke. That’s the thinking behind Erie County’s decision to back off on building a new convention center in downtown Buffalo. With the convention industry devastated by the impacts of Covid-19, committing $441 million to a new building would not be smart.

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz on Tuesday said the county has no plans to commit to a new building, an ambitious project that was worth pursuing before the pandemic struck. Poloncarz said that investing “in what would be a very, very expensive project, without any real guarantee of return, would make no sense.”

Spending less than $10 million on cosmetic changes and structural upgrades does make sense. The new facade won’t hide the brutalist bones on what has been called one of Buffalo’s ugliest buildings. (There are other contenders from the city’s brutalist architecture period of the 1960s and ‘70s. Brutalism is from the French term “beton brut,” though it has echoes in English when someone says, “Wow, that building is brutal.”)