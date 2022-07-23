 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
The Editorial Board: Covid is still with us. New variants call for all to take reasonable precautions.

CDC Backs COVID-19 Vaccine From Novavax (copy)

A new Covid-19 vaccine from Novavax has been approved for use in the United States. It could be an important addition to the pandemic response as infection rates rise again.

 Associated Press
As much as we’d like it not to be, Covid-19 is still with us. Thursday’s news that President Biden was isolating at the White House with mild Covid systems was a timely reminder of the pandemic’s continuing power to disrupt our daily lives.

And thanks to its ability to spawn ever-more-contagious variants, it looks like the virus will be hanging around for decades to come. 

That’s what health experts across America are saying, including Paul Offit, director of the Vaccine Education Center at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia and a member of the Food and Drug Administration’s advisory committee on vaccines. He acknowledges that Covid-19 “will be here for my lifetime, my children’s lifetimes and their children’s lifetimes.”

The hope is that the virus will grow ever milder, until it’s no more fearsome than a yearly cold. But that hasn’t happened yet.

Subvariant BA.5 is causing more cases, more hospital stays, more intensive care admissions and more deaths across the United States. As of July 19, there was a 33% rise in deaths, nationally. That’s a wake-up call to everyone who thinks all danger is past.

New York is no exception. Cases were up 19% and hospitalizations were up 16% in the state over the two-week period leading up to July 20. And that’s probably an undercount. Because positive results on home tests are often not reported, it’s safe to assume case numbers are higher than the official tallies.

Given all this, and with no desire to panic anyone, it’s plain that common sense precautions on the part of citizens and preparedness on the part of government are realistic strategies.

Sadly, many have left realism behind when it comes to the pandemic. No matter what the numbers are and no matter how many friends and relatives are still contracting the virus – and often suffering the extended brain fog, fatigue, joint pain and other symptoms of long Covid – many Western New Yorkers would prefer to pretend it’s all over.

That shows up in unmasked attendance at crowded indoor gatherings, not keeping up with boosters and putting vulnerable relatives at risk. Neither the testing data nor the levels of virus found in area wastewater justify such breezy disregard about a disease that has killed more than 1 million Americans in a two-year period.

It’s still worthwhile to keep a few safeguards – like masking in crowds – if only for the sake of loved ones who are more vulnerable to severe illness and death.

And then there is the expected political fallout over Gov. Kathy Hochul’s extension of New York’s state of disaster emergency powers, which allow her to swiftly address the health concerns associated with a pandemic surge.

Either her political opponents have access to crystal balls that can accurately predict there’s nothing more to fear from Covid or they see this extension as an ideal opportunity to toss some red meat to their constituencies. We suspect the latter.

There is no indication that New York State is in a position to drop its state of readiness. Covid is still a major public health concern; the current numbers offer no reason to think otherwise. Hochul is simply exercising the prudence New Yorkers should want in someone in her position.

Come fall, as school starts and people spend more time inside, higher Covid rates are likely. Emergency powers allow the state to make funds available for testing kits and other supplies, expand public messaging and coordinate hospital capacities.

So far, Hochul says, there are no plans to reimpose a mask mandate in schools. We hope it doesn’t come to that, but it’s good that she can act swiftly if conditions deteriorate as cold weather sets in.

Accepting that Covid is a part of our lives for the foreseeable future is not the same as acting as though it doesn’t exist. Precautions and readiness can and should accompany that acceptance.

Be vaccinated, be boosted and – within reason – be careful.

• • •

What’s your opinion? Send it to us at lettertoeditor@buffnews.com. Letters should be a maximum of 300 words and must convey an opinion. The column does not print poetry, announcements of community events or thank you letters. A writer or household may appear only once every 30 days. All letters are subject to fact-checking and editing.

