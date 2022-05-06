The Editorial Board: Covid is still here. Patience and vigilance remain essential.

More than two years after its emergence, Covid-19 has made it clear it is not going away anytime soon. That indisputable fact is easy to forget as we move through a world where masking requirements and social distancing are things of the past, bars and restaurants are crowded once again, and cultural and sporting events aren’t being canceled.

It is disturbing, however, that Covid-19 infection rates remain at the “high” designation in Erie County. This is not a fact to be taken lightly. Though many who have caught the virus, even with triple layers of vaccination protection, are experiencing very mild – and blessedly brief – bouts, severe illness is still possible, especially for older adults and those with compromised immune systems.

Though hospital ICUs have plenty of capacity, hospitalizations are still occurring. Workplaces are still doing without employees who have to isolate because of exposure or illness and ambulances are still taking desperately ill people to emergency rooms.

In a recent, and very alarming incident, an Allentown resident who lives alone was taken to the hospital thanks to the vigilance of an employee who, unable to reach the resident, found him at home and made sure he got help. Thankfully, this person is now recovering.

As of May 5, Erie County had 652 new Covid-19 cases, 4,824 total cases over the past seven days and a positivity rate of 17.8 percent. These are not the kind of cheering statistics that would make anyone think we’re in the clear. Rather, they are the type of numbers that caused Dr. Thomas Russo, the chief of infectious diseases at the Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences to say, “I think the message out there is we got a lot of Covid in our community.”

What can we do? The answers are as easy and as loaded with common sense as they always were. Consider wearing a mask in public places, especially if those places are indoors and crowded. Reconsider gatherings with people whose vaccination status you don’t know. Take special precautions if you’re immunocompromised or belong to another vulnerable group.

Here’s another piece of advice (we know that many have probably already stopped reading because they just don’t want to hear it): Be sensitive to the fact that other people may take more precautions than you feel necessary. It’s becoming shamefully commonplace that some who wear masks in supermarkets and other public spaces are being openly – and rudely – harassed by fellow Buffalonians who can’t seem to mind their own business.

Really? Are kindness and tolerance so lacking? Is it that easy for many to forget that nearly 1 million have died in the United States alone? Pretending the virus is gone isn’t going to stop variants from emerging. It is frustrating, but taking that frustration out on fellow humans won’t change a thing.

Believe us, we’d like never to have to write about Covid-19 again, but Western New York has to face the same realities as the rest of the world. It’s a fact: We’re living with this virus and will be, most likely, for years to come. Let’s do it with intelligence, if we can’t do it with grace.

It is still important to pay attention to the numbers and personal risk levels. Take the precautions that make sense and take heart in the knowledge that summer is coming, when time spent outside will hopefully lead to lower infection rates and a healthier Western New York.

