Among the many hangovers from the worst part of the Covid-19 pandemic is the punishment it has inflicted on downtown areas that were once thrumming with activity – or at least hanging on – based on office workers who bought lunches and gifts and evening drinks and otherwise supported the local economy.

But, as the pandemic receded, it left behind a changed landscape. Employees who once populated office buildings found they preferred working remotely, and many have stayed that way, leaving businesses that depended on their dollars gasping. Those losses also hurt landlords, developers and municipal budgets, whose revenues can be pinched.

The question now is how best to restore that activity, especially in Buffalo, whose downtown only recently began awakening from an economic stupor that dragged on for decades. It’s going to be a challenge, and it’s likely to require coordinated strategies, but driving it all is this philosophy: The alternative is unthinkable.

It is not a crisis – not yet, anyway – but experts expect the difficulties to grow. With more than one-sixth of the office space in the city’s central business district unoccupied, the downtown streets are emptier. Fewer people means fewer dollars circulating, and experts worry that trend will accelerate as long-term leases expire in the coming years.

It is important to offset those losses as much as possible, in part by making Buffalo an even more enticing place to call home. Downtown living has exploded in Buffalo over the past 10 or so years and, fortunately, the interest hasn’t slackened.

“There seems to be no bottom to the well of demand for residential in downtown,” Keith Belanger, senior executive vice president of corporate services at M&T Bank Corp. told The News. “As fast as it’s been developed, it’s been absorbed,” said Belanger, who is also chairman of the board at Buffalo Place, the nonprofit that manages the downtown improvement district.

But this isn’t pre-pandemic Buffalo, so the challenge must go beyond maintaining that love of city living. With partners in the public and private sectors, the goal must be to accelerate that interest though means that could include advertising, financial incentives and other strategies – but without undermining the critical efforts to remake East Buffalo.

It is also worth making serious efforts at persuading remote workers to return to their offices, at least on some days. Businesses are reluctant to mandate their return, given another hard fact of post-pandemic life: It’s difficult to hire good people. Most employers don’t want to give their workers a reason to look for work elsewhere.

So, first and foremost, don’t do anything to make offices or downtown less inviting, especially as the warmer months approach. But as developers Paul Ciminelli and William Paladino suggested, opportunities exist to build on the human desire to interact. They include work spaces that inspire; as well as providing or linking to outside activities, both daytime and nighttime.

“Little perks are what a lot of firms are doing, making it more open,” Paladino said.

This is a serious issue, but it’s not the disinvestment that plagued Buffalo for more than 50 years. The city’s population grew between the last two censuses. That’s something to build on, but there is no single solution.

“It’s got to be a collective effort,” Ciminelli said.

All hands on deck.

• • •

What’s your opinion? Send it to us at lettertoeditor@buffnews.com. Letters should be a maximum of 300 words and must convey an opinion. The column does not print poetry, announcements of community events or thank you letters. A writer or household may appear only once every 30 days. All letters are subject to fact-checking and editing.