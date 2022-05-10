The Editorial Board: Covering the Kensington will reunite a torn community, but the ultimate goal must be bigger.

Efforts to right a wrong in a predominately Black Buffalo neighborhood are getting a huge boost. That “wrong” was perpetrated decades ago when powerful people decided that it was OK to isolate a Black neighborhood by building a highway through it.

In a giant social experiment, that’s about to change: A review leading to a plan to reconnect neighborhoods on the East Side by covering part of the Kensington Expressway is being expedited. The Federal Highway Administration has agreed to fast-track the federally required environmental review that Gov. Kathy Hochul initiated in January.

Rep. Brian Higgins delivered that news last week, as he stood outside the Buffalo Museum of Science with Majority Leader Crystal Peoples-Stokes, Sen. Tim Kennedy, Mayor Byron W. Brown and Stephanie Geter, president of Restore Our Community Coalition, the community group that has been working on this effort for years.

It was, to many, a message of hope and renewal, powered by $1 billion in federal and state funds announced by Hochul last month. As Peoples-Stokes said, it’s a significant investment in the Black community. She favors building a deck over the portion of the highway between Best and East Ferry streets, with a scrubbing system to filter the air. With that, the project could restore Frederick Law Olmsted’s vision for Humboldt Parkway while reconnecting Hamlin Park, Cold Springs and Martin Luther King neighborhoods.

The state has set aside $30 million to pay for the state Department of Transportation-led study. A public meeting is expected next month.

Geter’s point is prophetic. “It’s not just the money, but what it will start to trigger in the hearts and minds of the people who live here.” It’s surely true. Black communities have rarely seen this level of attention.

The mayor, for his part, says that for the undertaking to be fully successful, it also needs to galvanize housing and employment opportunities. It’s the complement to Geter’s view: The project must be both an acknowledgement of past mistakes and an engine of lasting economic improvement, especially for the communities harmed.

Kennedy, chair of the Senate Transportation Committee, said that prior to this moment, both funding and motivation were lacking. Now, both are in abundant supply.

Kennedy credited Higgins and the federal partners that helped deliver the $1.2 trillion infrastructure plan, which includes money specifically designated to reunite devastated communities. They tended to be communities of color, poorer and without political capital. Bloomberg’s July 28, 2021, report, “What It Looks Like to Reconnect Black Communities Torn Apart by Highways,” highlighted the damage done to several cities, including St. Paul, Minn., Chattanooga, Tenn., Detroit and others.

As Peoples-Stokes said, it was a political decision to divide these communities across the country and it has required a political decision to address it as well as a governor who followed up on her predecessor’s start and provided the rest of the money to make it happen.

What is unknown at this point is how well this will work. Divided communities will be reconnected, but will that effort lead to new investment, greater vitality, more prosperity? It needs to be part of the planning, but the question may not be answered for years to come.

