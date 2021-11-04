The Editorial Board: Court rulings, Bills stadium crackdown give teeth to needed vaccine requirements

Buffalo Bills fans who refuse to get vaccinated are being turned away from Highmark Stadium in significant numbers. Meanwhile, court challenges to state vaccine mandates in New York and Maine that don’t allow for religious exemptions were turned back.

In both cases, the cause of trying to contain the coronavirus through vaccine requirements is holding up against those whose actions would only prolong the pandemic in the name of a false definition of “liberty.” That augurs well for new federal rules that kick in for private employers on Jan. 4. Its details were announced on Thursday.

The Bills’ home games are played outdoors, but any gathering of 60,000 people has the potential to become a superspreader event in the age of coronavirus. Erie County’s decision to require vaccination for attendees was smart. It served both public health and public safety.

Sanitarians from the county’s Health Department turned away 258 fans from last Sunday’s game against Miami because they could not document that they had been fully vaccinated. Fans entering the stadium are first screened at the gate by Bills’ staff members. There were 1,128 people referred to health sanitarians for secondary vetting.