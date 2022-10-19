The Editorial Board: County’s proposed budget focuses on growth, improvement of WNY assets

Parks, playgrounds, libraries and many other of the “extras” that make a community worth living in got special attention in Erie County’s 2023 budget, and that’s a good thing. That it happened in conjunction with a lower tax rate is even better.

While public safety may have received the biggest financial bump, local infrastructure, capital projects and essential amenities also received healthy allocations in the document that County Executive Mark Poloncarz has presented to legislators.

Nobody would question the necessary maintenance of roads and bridges, but ongoing investments in historic structures, cultural institutions and parks also bring important benefits. A new drive to create more inclusive playgrounds, which can be enjoyed by children of all abilities, is a particularly welcome item in the proposed budget, as is funding for much-needed building upgrades to Kleinhans Music Hall, a Buffalo gem that is still operating with its original 1940s-era HVAC system, and under a 40-year-old roof.

Another nearly forgotten Western New York resource is coming back to life, thanks largely to federal funding. At Wendt Beach Park in Evans, the historic Wendt mansion and stables – which nearly succumbed to floods, vandalizing and other damage from decades of neglect – are being restored for public use. The comprehensive plan for Wendt Beach Park as a public amenity – only the beach remains open for summer sunbathing at this point – will be determined by a county study now underway.

Sewer upgrades included in the budget may help with the swimmability of this and other Lake Erie beaches. That’s an essential goal for a region that aims to develop a “blue economy.”

A substantial increase for the library system – which hasn’t always been valued by previous county administrations – is also good news for county residents. There was a time when libraries were considered to be on their way to extinction, as they depended on interest in that outmoded form of sharing information known as print media.

Well, guess what? Surveys, including a recent one from Pew Research, show that the digital age has simply led to more Americans depending on the services offered by libraries. As Pew notes, the availability of free computers and internet access now rivals book lending and reference expertise as a vital service of libraries.

There is still – shamefully – a digital divide in Buffalo, and many residents have no broadband access aside from their libraries. Aside from that, it is essential that as much of the libraries' offerings as possible be available via the internet. In 2021, there were more than 1.5 million in-person library visits and more than 7 million visits to the library’s website. This demand will continue to grow, and the technology needs to be there to support it.

Meanwhile, ErieNet, the project to bring high-speed internet access to underserved areas of the county, continues. Much of this work is being done with the help of remaining American Rescue Plan funds, as the county continues to reap the rewards of ongoing federal Covid-19 assistance.

These spending priorities are balanced by the proposed tax rate of $3.92 per thousand of assessed property value, which is the lowest in the county’s history. That does not mean the property taxes actually levied by the county will necessarily be lower than last year. If assessed value is appreciably higher – very likely in today’s hot market – then taxes, even at a low rate, may end up a bit higher. But the low rate does help keep the financial pain to a minimum.

This isn’t an austerity budget, but, thanks to healthy sales tax revenue and a continuing influx of federal and state aid, its expenditures are justified. We know that lean times might be coming soon enough. When targeted funds are available, it is appropriate to improve the programs that really need improving, fill in the gaps where county amenities have been lacking and make what is already good even better.

It hasn’t been that long since previous county governments forced residents to accept dire choices or arrogant assertions that certain programs – including arts organizations and libraries – weren’t deserving of the county’s commitment.

By recognizing the importance of qualify-of-life issues, this budget proposal offers a welcome balance that residents should value.

• • •

What’s your opinion? Send it to us at lettertoeditor@buffnews.com. Letters should be a maximum of 300 words and must convey an opinion. The column does not print poetry, announcements of community events or thank you letters. A writer or household may appear only once every 30 days. All letters are subject to fact-checking and editing.