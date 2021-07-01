The Editorial Board: County lawmaker’s temporary retirement points to pension law that needs revising

If you set out to invent a way to discourage teachers from seeking public office to serve their communities, you would invent a rule like the one that forced Erie County Legislator Lisa Chimera to temporarily resign her job as a lawmaker.
As The News reported Wednesday, Chimera, a Democrat from the Town of Tonawanda, last week retired from her job as a teacher after 34 years in the Kenmore-Tonawanda school district. New York State’s retirement system requires “a break in service” from her job in the Legislature in order to collect her teaching pension, so Chimera quit the Legislature and will be reappointed to her post in two weeks.
No harm is likely to come from her temporary absence from the county Legislature, but it’s a silly procedural move that shows the state’s pension regulations need revising.
The rule’s purpose is to prevent state employees from running up New York’s pension obligations by collecting their full share while stepping into a high-paying job. However, if someone in Chimera’s position can easily quit a job and then resume it in order to receive their state pension, that easily exploited loophole calls into question the law’s reason for being.
Chimera’s $42,500 salary from the County Legislature is hardly exorbitant. And the fact that she spent much of her career teaching sixth-grade students with disabilities makes her more than worthy of her retirement benefits from teaching.
Erie County Comptroller Stefan Mychajliw, a Republican who never misses a chance to criticize a Democrat, called Chimera’s situation an example of a “corrupt, double-dipping system.”
In reality, double dipping would be if Chimera could collect her teacher’s pension and a pension from the Legislature after leaving that body, but state law prohibits that. Chimera was advised by state pension administrators to make use of the loophole by resigning from the Legislature and she was fully transparent in her resignation letter.
Chimera would not have faced such a quandary if her new job was with a private employer that did not do business with New York State. In that scenario there would be no restrictions on her earnings while she continued to collect her teaching pension.
The News’ story pointed out that a Republican member of the Chautauqua County Legislature made a similar move to collect his state pension after retiring from his job as an aide in the State Senate. Kevin Muldowney resigned in February of last year, then was reappointed to the same job the next month. He also needed to temporarily resign from his job as a part-time assessor for the Town of Pomfret. Muldowney won re-election to the County Legislature seat last November.
Chimera, a first-term legislator, is up for re-election this fall in the 3rd District. The voters will decide whether to keep her on the job, but the hiccup in the pension laws should not be held against her.
• • •
