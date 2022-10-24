The Editorial Board: County hired jail guard with a troubling record that Buffalo failed to make clear

In a story detailing Erie County’s decision to hire a jail guard with a history of violence in a previous similar position, there was this observation: A former sheriff’s official said it is common for law enforcement to deal with problem employees by recommending them for jobs at other police agencies. Sound familiar?

That’s how Catholic churches, including some within the Buffalo Diocese, dealt with priests who abused children: Make them someone else’s problem. Whether that’s exactly what happened in this case is uncertain, but the fact is that the county hired Jason C. Stachowski as a corrections officer – and gave him a $15,000 raise – after a troubled history with Buffalo police. There, an inmate said Stachowski had beaten him in the city lockup, leading to a monetary settlement. Over his career, Stachowski was suspended at least three times – twice for committing or threatening violence. Yet his departure from Buffalo Police was recorded as “standard,” and not “for cause.”

Now, he’s out altogether – convicted of a felony for bringing a cellphone into the Erie County Correctional Facility to give to an inmate. He resigned in February.

Stachowski’s lawyer, Frank LoTempio III, observed that his client is a veteran and called him “a good guy who has gone through a lot in his life, including some pretty severe injuries and mental health episodes …” It’s surely possible to have sympathy for anyone carrying that kind of baggage, but it doesn’t justify hiring him to do work for which he is unfit – or quietly passing him along to others.

Erie County should have probed further and Buffalo police should have been honorable enough to ensure that the department wasn’t simply sending its problems elsewhere. Police, of all people, need to be trustworthy.

State laws have been changed to reduce the risk of repeating this kind of debacle, but the path of least resistance always remains a temptation. The new law needs to be enforced – and monitored for weaknesses.

• • •

