The Editorial Board: County districts insult Legislature’s voters, democracy and common sense

Little is more important to a functioning democracy than fair and competent political redistricting – the redrawing of election districts to maintain voting equality in nonpartisan fashion.

That doesn’t happen, of course – not here and not in most other places around the country. When politicians redraw lines, they tend to get the numbers right – preserving the concept of one-person, one-vote – but they carve that pie in the most politically partisan way they can manage. Thus, the politicians who are in charge choose their voters before the voters ever get to choose their politicians.

Things get really bad when the politicians mess up both parts of the equation – as they did in Erie County last year. Not only did critics describe the new districts as an “incumbent protection map,” but the lines were riotous, with districts including parts of Cattaraugus County, the Canadian waters of Lake Erie and the continent of Antarctica.

The commute would be terrible.

In some cases, said Republican election commissioner Ralph Mohr, latitude and longitude lines appear to be transposed, while in other cases, boundaries that are supposed to intersect actually run parallel. Some residents appear to live in more than one district, while others seem to have no district, at all.

That’s why Mohr has sued, asking a federal judge to declare the maps unconstitutional and to reinstate boundaries that were imposed 12 years ago. Defendants in the lawsuit are the Erie County Legislature, Democratic Board of Elections Commissioner Jeremy Zellner and County Executive Mark Poloncarz.

The explanation for this systemic failure is that everyone was too busy to do the job right. Never mind that it’s critical and that the failure complicates this year’s elections, when all seats in the Erie County Legislature are up for grabs.

“We took the information that was given to us by the experts, and we have two commissioners, Ralph Mohr and Jeremy Zeller,” Republican Minority Leader John Mills said. “Those are the two people who are supposed to be experts in the process. We just can’t micromanage everybody.” So Mills is blaming, at least in part, one of the people blaming him and his Legislature colleagues.

Spokesmen for Zellner and the Legislature’s Democratic majority declined to comment, saying they hadn’t seen the lawsuit yet.

This crack-up further makes the case for professional, independent redistricting, and not just in Erie County. The entire country would benefit from a system that values voters and democracy over partisan advantage.

Plainly, that’s not what we have here.

• • •

