The Editorial Board: County attorney is building a reputation for hiding information

What is it about Erie County? First it was the Sheriff’s Office defending secrecy by citing a jail inmate’s nonexistent right of privacy, then it denied – or, rather, attempted to deny – a request for the names of those who died in last month’s historic blizzard.

Both relied on the handiwork of County Attorney Jeremy Toth and both were preposterous, based either on what looks like a misreading of the law or on an indefensible desire to avoid bad publicity. Toth and his superiors need to remember where their loyalties are supposed to lie: with the public that underwrites their activities.

The News had requested the names of blizzard victims based on the public need to fully understand the scale and scope of the calamity that swept through the region at Christmas. Whom did we lose and for what reasons? Are there commonalities? What future actions might save more lives when severe weather strikes – as it’s likely to do with greater frequency.

Toth rejected the request for the names, though he agreed to provide other information. His insufficient explanation was that one, New York State county health law prevents disclosure of certain medical records and coroner’s reports and, two, that the state Freedom of Information Law includes an exemption for records that would constitute an “unwarranted invasion of personal privacy.”

Both the Town of Amherst and Niagara County agreed to provide that allegedly secret information. Someone is misreading the law and it seems likely to have been Erie County, given that Toth’s office, apparently inadvertently, provided the names, anyway – so far, without repercussions. The News independently confirmed those names.

Anyone can understand the need for sensitivity in such matters. Family members are traumatized. Pressure is high on everyone, including Toth and other government workers. But information is essential, too, and the internal document inadvertently provided by Toth’s office is not privileged medical information – not according to the municipalities that readily provided the information.

Worse, still, is the refusal of the Erie County Sheriff’s Office to release body camera video showing an officer kicking a handcuffed inmate in or near his head. This time Toth joined with Sheriff John C. Garcia in offering a tortured – and false – interpretation of the law: that releasing the video would violate the privacy rights of the inmate. Are they kidding?

Inmates have no right to privacy, according to a 1990 appellate court’s rejection of the state’s blanket denial of a request for a video that showed an inmate at Attica Correctional Facility. It ruled that “an inmate in a State correctional facility has no legitimate expectation of privacy from any and all public portrayal of his person in the facility.”

Similarly, the Committee on Open Government, a state office that offers expert advisory opinions on Freedom of Information Law issues, has written that videos of inmates can be withheld only if they show nudity or other intimate details. A kick in the head may be outrageous, but it isn’t intimate.

An attorney for The News, Karim A. Abdulla, noted that judges have ruled similarly in more recent Freedom of Information cases involving videos of inmates. Among them was a 2012 ruling against the Erie County Sheriff’s Office.

“While the Sheriff’s Office argues that nondisclosure is needed to protect the privacy rights of the inmate, what I suspect is going on is, really, they don’t want to release a video that might depict one of their officers in a negative light,” Abdulla said.

He’s right. But the Sheriff’s Office has no special right to protect itself from the consequences of facts. What it needs is to do better.

Toth seems predisposed to unwarranted secrecy. He needs to think harder about how he represents the people who pay his salary.

• • •

