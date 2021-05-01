The Editorial Board: Cops and communities have an interest in making police work safer for everyone

It goes too far. Accountability is essential in all government programs, especially one in which public employees carry guns and can deprive citizens of their liberty.

It is, admittedly, a difficult set of circumstances. Police are routinely called into crisis situations. They must deal with people in their worst moments, whether criminals or victims. In calls involving mentally ill individuals, the mere presence of police may precipitate a crisis. There are real risks in the work they do. Sometimes force is necessary, sometimes understandable. But not always.

In light of several disturbing deaths in recent months and years, governments and courts need to sharpen that standard with one goal in mind: making policing safer, both for cops and civilians. Part of the solution must be to provide better training for police and to modify – carefully – what now qualifies as nearly blanket immunity for police, no matter the circumstances.

The problem is that, even with careful screening of police applicants, bad men and women get through. Chauvin was one of them. How many other abuses did he commit before he felt so entitled that he could commit murder in broad daylight, in front of witnesses? How did the Supreme Court’s standard shape his eagerness to kill Floyd?