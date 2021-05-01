The Editorial Board: Cops and communities have an interest in making police work safer for everyone

It’s a question that has been echoing for years, not just in Minneapolis and Louisville but in Chicago, on Staten Island and, to a lesser extent, here: How much discretion should police be allowed in the use of force, especially when it seems excessive or even unnecessary?
Most people can agree that, given the job’s dangers, both latent and overt, the answer is “some.” Even with the best training, police can make honest mistakes. But getting to anything more definitive will require careful consideration and a level of honesty that is uncommon on either side of this question.
But it’s time. From Buffalo City Hall to the State Legislature to Congress and the U.S. Supreme Court, it’s time to rethink the question of police immunity.
As matters stand, that discretion is too broad. Last year, Buffalo police needlessly injured a 75-year-old man at a protest. A grand jury declined to indict officers who shoved Martin Gugino, inflicting a serious head injury.
And while a jury last month convicted former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin of three felonies for murdering George Floyd, such convictions are rare. Despite the unambiguous and unsparing video recorded by a teenage witness, millions held their breath waiting for the verdict to be read.
As The New York Times recently reported, the current official thinking on police accountability dates to a standard established by the Supreme Court three decades ago: Judges and juries should not second-guess officers’ split-second decisions, no matter how unnecessary a killing may appear in hindsight.
It goes too far. Accountability is essential in all government programs, especially one in which public employees carry guns and can deprive citizens of their liberty.
It is, admittedly, a difficult set of circumstances. Police are routinely called into crisis situations. They must deal with people in their worst moments, whether criminals or victims. In calls involving mentally ill individuals, the mere presence of police may precipitate a crisis. There are real risks in the work they do. Sometimes force is necessary, sometimes understandable. But not always.
In light of several disturbing deaths in recent months and years, governments and courts need to sharpen that standard with one goal in mind: making policing safer, both for cops and civilians. Part of the solution must be to provide better training for police and to modify – carefully – what now qualifies as nearly blanket immunity for police, no matter the circumstances.
The problem is that, even with careful screening of police applicants, bad men and women get through. Chauvin was one of them. How many other abuses did he commit before he felt so entitled that he could commit murder in broad daylight, in front of witnesses? How did the Supreme Court’s standard shape his eagerness to kill Floyd?
The same goes for Officer Michael Slager. Then a North Charleston, S.C., police officer, Slager shot Walter Scott in the back six years ago as Scott – like Floyd, a Black man – fled on foot, worried that he was in trouble for failure to pay child support.
Was that the first time Slager thought himself above the law? And how much did the Supreme Court’s immunity doctrine fuel that behavior? How might he and other officers who abuse their authority have tempered their conduct had they a sense of liability?
The test applies in a different way to the Buffalo police officers who were charged but then not indicted for shoving Gugino as he approached them during a protest related to the murder of Floyd. Why did those officers think they needed to push a 75-year-old man to assert their authority? Was that action based on inadequate training, on an ingrained sense of untouchability or some combination of factors? Why did the grand jury decline to indict the officers involved?
States and cities are responding. One strategy is through establishing civilian review boards, such as Attorney General Letitia James authorized for Buffalo last week. If created, the board could have a substantial budget, subpoena power and even disciplinary authority.
Will it help? It might, but only if it has the muscle to do the job. As The Washington Post reported last week, police unions and politicians have a history of undercutting civilian oversight.
Change is hard. No one likes it, especially powerful and insular organizations that can command both respect and fear. No one should think that significant reforms will come easily, here or anywhere.
But, like any other human activity, law enforcement can be improved. Part of the task is to show police that reforms can work in their interest as well as the public’s. With smarter strategies, improved training, high standards and rigorous oversight, the work of protecting and serving can be made safer and surer for everyone.
Police do hard and dangerous work. If they are not the foundation of successful communities, they are the roof over their heads. For that, they do deserve the support of the civilians for whom they work.
But that support can’t be unconditional. It must come with strings attached, because when police go bad, it’s the roof caving in.
