The Editorial Board: Cooler heads prevail in Williamsville

But that’s the point: Anyone’s rights may be restrained when they come in conflict with someone else’s – in this case, the right to breath non-infected air and the right of community to protect itself, including its economy, from a known hazard. We’re not helpless.

The children on the Williamsville Board either don’t understand that or they chose to grandstand, spotlighting their unwillingness to comply with a standard practice for addressing a serious risk. The Omicron variant of the coronavirus may generally cause a lower-grade illness, but it’s still killing people and it is fearsomely infectious.

Still, this kind of thinking is disturbingly common in the United States, where vaccination rates are lower than in Western Europe and mortality rates are higher. Worse, because so many American conservatives have adopted refusal to vaccinate or wear masks as fundamental to their identities, Republicans are dying at a significantly higher rate than Democrats. Talk about self-defeating.

Now the county needs to ensure it is applying this rule evenly. Town of Marilla Supervisor Earl “Skip” Gingerich practically invited the county to levy a fine there.

Good idea.

• • •

