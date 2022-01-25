The Editorial Board: Cooler heads prevail in Williamsville

The Williamsville Village Board came to its senses on Monday night, but just barely. With the change of one vote, the board voted, 3-2, to pay the $300 fine levied by Erie County for the board’s refusal to abide by the state and county masking rule.
But that still means two members, including the village mayor, were still determined to pay thousands of dollars in unnecessary legal bills in an effort to avoid paying a tiny penalty for its recklessness on a matter of public health.
Last week, the board voted by the same margin to hire a lawyer to challenge the fine. But on Monday, Deputy Mayor David F. Sherman changed his mind, joining Trustees Eileen Torre and Christine L. Hunt in approving payment of the fine. Mayor Deb Rogers and newly appointed Trustee Matt Carson continued their intransigence, ignoring the need for their leadership during a still-deadly pandemic. And no wonder: Rogers’ contempt for the community’s well-being helped to bring about the problem in the first place.
The Erie County Health Department fined the village for repeatedly flouting the Covid-19 mask-wearing rules following a Jan. 10 Village Board meeting in which dozens of people, including Rogers, refused to wear the coverings. They claimed masks were an infringement on their rights, though none, to our knowledge, complained that they weren’t allowed to play in traffic or that the law prevented them from throwing trash on their neighbor’s lawns.
But that’s the point: Anyone’s rights may be restrained when they come in conflict with someone else’s – in this case, the right to breath non-infected air and the right of community to protect itself, including its economy, from a known hazard. We’re not helpless.
The children on the Williamsville Board either don’t understand that or they chose to grandstand, spotlighting their unwillingness to comply with a standard practice for addressing a serious risk. The Omicron variant of the coronavirus may generally cause a lower-grade illness, but it’s still killing people and it is fearsomely infectious.
Still, this kind of thinking is disturbingly common in the United States, where vaccination rates are lower than in Western Europe and mortality rates are higher. Worse, because so many American conservatives have adopted refusal to vaccinate or wear masks as fundamental to their identities, Republicans are dying at a significantly higher rate than Democrats. Talk about self-defeating.
Now the county needs to ensure it is applying this rule evenly. Town of Marilla Supervisor Earl “Skip” Gingerich practically invited the county to levy a fine there.
Good idea.
