The Editorial Board: Contradictory pandemic data demands heightened caution even as salvation beckons

Nearly 11 months into the worst pandemic the world has seen in a century, we have entered a moment that is simultaneously its most hopeful, its most frightening and, as a result, its most confusing.
Altogether, though, those bewildering factors point to a single, inescapable conclusion: Everyone, including Western New Yorkers, must double down on wearing masks, maintaining social distance and avoiding crowds, especially indoors. It’s the only sensible, life-preserving response we have until most of us are vaccinated – maybe.
Here is an overview of the confusion that reigns as New Yorkers try to make it safely to the Covid-19 finish line:
• Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo has lifted all orange and yellow zone restrictions in Erie County, declaring that the anticipated spike in holiday season cases is over. “Given the progress they made, the restrictions are lifted in those zones,” Cuomo said.
• An analysis by The New York Times has found that in a majority of U.S. counties, “residents are at an extremely high risk for contracting Covid-19 right now.” Among them are all the counties of Western New York, including Niagara County, where the more infectious and possibly more deadly U.K. variant of the novel coronavirus has been found.
• David Leonhardt of The Times reports that the nation has seen the steepest decline in Covid-19 cases since the pandemic began, falling by 35% over the past three weeks. The cause is unknown, but could include some combination of the start of herd immunity and a great commitment to adhering to the standard precautions.
• Experts are nonetheless recommending that Americans upgrade their masks as the new, more highly infectious variants of the virus spread across the country. Masks should have at least two layers, according to the CDC. Some people are double-masking.
• Cases of Covid-19 have fallen in Erie County nursing homes where no outbreaks – defined as more than 5% of residents testing positive in a week – were reported last week. It was the first such report since the county began releasing that data 11 weeks ago. Still, the virus killed 35 people in county nursing homes over the previous two weeks.
• Erie County’s unemployment rate jumped to 7.5% in December from 5.9% in November, partly because of the now-lifted “orange zone” designation.
• New York’s budget, including its ability to combat the virus, depends on Washington delivering billions of dollars in Covid-19-related funding to this state, as it should to all states. Without it, the consequences could devastate schools, local governments, libraries and more.
• Hope is rising with the success of two safe and highly effective vaccines and the possible approval of at least three others. But hope is undercut by frustration as vaccine supplies run short and distribution is sabotaged by poor planning. In Western New York, vaccine clinics have been canceled for lack of supplies.
What is more, it is uncertain if the vaccine prevents those who are immunized from infecting others. Masks may be standard equipment for many months yet. The good news is that there is reason to believe the vaccine is effective against existing variants. But there is no guarantee it will be effective against future ones.
Confused? Don’t worry about that. You should be.
Indeed, some confusion is inevitable as the virus mutates and President Biden works to overcome the negligence of his predecessor. Biden has at least pledged honesty with the American people and is moving to speed the delivery of vaccines to the states and better fund the work of putting them into American arms.
In the meantime, two conclusions are unavoidable. As a matter of politics, Washington needs to get serious about helping states and localities and targeting additional funds to individuals.
The economy remains in precarious shape. As Washington should have learned during the Great Recession, doing too little carries a higher cost than spending enough to meet the moment. No state has the resources to overcome the financial destruction the pandemic has wreaked. Only the federal government has that clout. After four years of indifference to profligate spending, this is not the time for Republicans to suddenly remember they’re against deficits. First things first.
Secondly, Americans need to take the conservative approach as they resolve their confusion over the state of the pandemic: Act as though your wellbeing – that is to say, your life – is at risk, along with that of every relative, colleague, friend and stranger you encounter. It’s the only safe course.
The virus remains active and elusive, even if infections are declining. It’s still sending Western New Yorkers into hospitals and packing them into morgues. If we all protect ourselves, we also protect each other while backstopping the economy and hastening the day we can put this trial behind us.
• • •
