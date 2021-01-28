The Editorial Board: Contradictory pandemic data demands heightened caution even as salvation beckons

• Hope is rising with the success of two safe and highly effective vaccines and the possible approval of at least three others. But hope is undercut by frustration as vaccine supplies run short and distribution is sabotaged by poor planning. In Western New York, vaccine clinics have been canceled for lack of supplies.

What is more, it is uncertain if the vaccine prevents those who are immunized from infecting others. Masks may be standard equipment for many months yet. The good news is that there is reason to believe the vaccine is effective against existing variants. But there is no guarantee it will be effective against future ones.

Confused? Don’t worry about that. You should be.

Indeed, some confusion is inevitable as the virus mutates and President Biden works to overcome the negligence of his predecessor. Biden has at least pledged honesty with the American people and is moving to speed the delivery of vaccines to the states and better fund the work of putting them into American arms.

In the meantime, two conclusions are unavoidable. As a matter of politics, Washington needs to get serious about helping states and localities and targeting additional funds to individuals.