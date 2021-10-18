The Editorial Board: Consultant’s plan for DL&W Terminal is worth pursuing even with its higher cost

The train shed has been the very definition of “disinvestment” since DL&W train service ended there in 1962. Years of neglect led to vandalism in the building, which the NFTA purchased from the City of Buffalo and Conrail in 1979. The agency’s use of the site as a train shed required that the ticketing and terminal areas be torn down.

The terminal had some shops open on the ground floor that did not do well. The grand vision laid out in the consultant’s report would certainly draw more visitors, but success in the neighborhood between Canalside and the Cobblestone District is not guaranteed, even with its proximity to KeyBank Center and Lecom Harborcenter.

Uncovering the buried architectural treasures in the terminal is an ambitious but worthy goal. Savarino pictures the skylight systems and vaulted windows flooding the terminal with natural light after they are uncovered and restored, which will be no small task.

Other challenges have been mentioned in the past couple of years, including:

• Providing truck access to the upper floor’s exterior for delivery and garbage removal;

• Solving the “complicated maze” of underground utilities getting in the way of construction of a northern stair tower.