The Editorial Board: Considering the severity of the storm, Buffalo did a good job clearing its streets

But that’s what being from Buffalo is should equip us all to manage and, of course, many people did. Our yin was fully active, even if our yang made a lot of noise. That’s just how it is. Yang likes the clamor.

Still, as DeGeorge observed, it’s a balancing act. Should the city have imposed a driving ban? Some streets might have been cleared a little sooner, but main streets were in good shape pretty quickly. And, as we know from the mask and vaccine resisters, some portion of the population would object to the infringement on their freedom to cause havoc.

More helpful might be for the city to look into new equipment that could better handle narrow streets clogged with cars. That’s an expense, of course, and it would have to be balanced against the likely frequency of their need and what else those dollars could accomplish.

The thing is we know how to do this. We learned it in January 1985, when a worse storm dropped three feet of snow. That prompted the city’s acting streets commissioner – a guy named Jimmy Griffin – to offer this advice: “Stay inside. Grab a six-pack.”

Many surely did. Some, no doubt, complained.

• • •

What’s your opinion? Send it to us at lettertoeditor@buffnews.com. Letters should be a maximum of 300 words and must convey an opinion. The column does not print poetry, announcements of community events or thank you letters. A writer or household may appear only once every 30 days. All letters are subject to fact-checking and editing.