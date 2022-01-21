The Editorial Board: Considering the severity of the storm, Buffalo did a good job clearing its streets

It’s frustrating. More than two days after a gigantic snowstorm swallowed Buffalo – and the rest of Western New York – some streets remained impassable. City residents couldn’t predictably get where they wanted to go when they wanted to go there.
But, as aggravating as it was, it was also about normal. That’s not a criticism of City Hall or plowing operations. It’s simply an acknowledgement of the facts that accompany more than a foot-and-a-half of snow that falls in less than 24 hours on a city where many streets are narrow and obstructed by parked cars.
In the computer age of instant gratification, humans become accustomed to immediate results: Hit the button and get what you want. What is more, as hardy residents of the American snow belt, Buffalonians like to show the world how well they deal with storms such as this.
But Mother Nature doesn’t much care about gratification expectations or Buffalo’s pride. She has her own ways. This was a time for patience, not for protests.
So, let’s start with this: Thanks to the snowplow drivers who worked diligently to clear clogged streets and to municipal officials who oversaw the effort. Like the amount of time it takes to file your taxes or last night’s supper, it probably could have been better. But under the circumstances, it was a solid effort, keeping in mind that, unlike many lake-effect storms, this was an airborne tsunami that enveloped the entire city.
Consider some numbers provided by Michael DeGeorge, spokesman for Mayor Byron W. Brown. This year’s snow removal plan, adopted by the Common Council, calls for plows to make at least one pass on all residential streets within 24 hours after a snowfall of 10 inches.
Monday’s storm dropped more than double that amount in some sections of Buffalo. So, it counts as at least a satisfactory response that in less than 48 hours, 95% of residential streets had at least one pass by a plow, many of them more. Some share of them had, in fact, been plowed within 24 hours. And, said DeGeorge, most of those that didn’t were obstructed by cars. That’s life in the big city.
Here’s what else happens, at least in this big city: Neighbors help each other, shoveling their sidewalks, checking on their welfare, doing what they can. It’s the generous flip side of the Buffalo psyche, the yin to our yang. One offers a helping hand, welcomes strangers and accepts challenges with equanimity, while the other resists change, thrives on conflict and takes pleasure in complaining.
In the case of snow removal after a big storm, frustration is both normal and predictable. If someone needed medical care, it was harder to obtain. A large family packed in a small house might start climbing the walls. If food started running low, new provisions were harder to come by. Deliveries, including the mail, were delayed. Yes, there were challenges, but the city’s response was about on par with other storms.
But that’s what being from Buffalo is should equip us all to manage and, of course, many people did. Our yin was fully active, even if our yang made a lot of noise. That’s just how it is. Yang likes the clamor.
Still, as DeGeorge observed, it’s a balancing act. Should the city have imposed a driving ban? Some streets might have been cleared a little sooner, but main streets were in good shape pretty quickly. And, as we know from the mask and vaccine resisters, some portion of the population would object to the infringement on their freedom to cause havoc.
More helpful might be for the city to look into new equipment that could better handle narrow streets clogged with cars. That’s an expense, of course, and it would have to be balanced against the likely frequency of their need and what else those dollars could accomplish.
The thing is we know how to do this. We learned it in January 1985, when a worse storm dropped three feet of snow. That prompted the city’s acting streets commissioner – a guy named Jimmy Griffin – to offer this advice: “Stay inside. Grab a six-pack.”
Many surely did. Some, no doubt, complained.
• • •
What’s your opinion? Send it to us at lettertoeditor@buffnews.com. Letters should be a maximum of 300 words and must convey an opinion. The column does not print poetry, announcements of community events or thank you letters. A writer or household may appear only once every 30 days. All letters are subject to fact-checking and editing.