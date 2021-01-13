The Editorial Board: Congressman Pander embraces the Big Lie

Rep. Chris Jacobs, R-Orchard Park, last Wednesday followed through on his vow to join more than 150 other lawmakers in demonstrating their loyalty to President Trump by giving an official endorsement to his baseless claims of fraud in the presidential election. It was a shameful vote by the pandering congressman.
Some Republican legislators changed their minds that day after a mob encouraged by the president stormed the Capitol Building in a violent insurrection. But Jacobs, to his everlasting discredit, persisted, objecting to certifying the presidential election results from Arizona and Pennsylvania.
In fairness to Rep. Chris Jacobs, no one ever accused him of being courageous. But who knew …
It cheapens the legislative branch of government if politicians from either party turn the certification of the electoral college – usually a drab formality – into political grandstanding. For Jacobs and other Republicans to cast performative protest votes against the democratic process on a day in which Trump-incited mobs violently breached the Capitol defies explanation.
The mob insurrection was not a TV show – five people died, including a Capitol Police officer who was beaten by the rioters and a 35-year-old Air Force veteran shot by police. People calling themselves patriots attacked our heart of democracy, some carrying Trump flags or Confederate flags. Rioters chanting “stop the steal” were under the spell of a defeated president trying in vain to steal the election himself.
The congressman defended the decision in interviews and press releases over the weekend.
“My position was much more on a Constitutional (basis) for the future in terms of protecting the integrity of our elections,” Jacobs said. “I have not said in this discussion at all, definitively, there is fraud because I don’t have the information for that. But the issue was it caused a lot of questions.”
This is what is so dangerous about Jacobs’ excuse: He chose to feed the Big Lie.
Elections officials in Arizona and Pennsylvania, both Republicans and Democrats, have affirmed there was no detectable election fraud in those states. Other states showed the same and the Trump campaign failed in 61 out of 62 lawsuits it filed claiming invalid vote totals. There are no questions. Voting fraud is a Big Lie.
It is possible for Democrats to be liberal and Republicans to be conservative and still operate within the bounds of decency and democracy. Congress is meant to accommodate that divergence, writes The News' Editorial Board.
Jacobs couldn’t even muster a robust condemnation of Trump’s incendiary rhetoric.
“The President called for a peaceful protest, a patriotic protest, but honestly I think he should have been more clear on the message that violence is not the way,” he said.
Congressman Pander had other options. Rep. Tom Reed, R-Corning, never bought into the stolen election lie and did not vote to endorse it. Another Republican lawmaker from upstate, Rep. John Katko of Syracuse, refused to back Trump’s efforts to thwart the voters’ will. One day after last week’s insurrection, Katko said that Trump had incited the violence.
“If I knew then what I know now, I wouldn’t have endorsed him, obviously,” Katko said.
Sen. Jim Lankford, R-Okla., changed his mind on filing a protest vote after the mob violence.
“While we disagree – and disagree strongly at times – we do not encourage what happened today, ever,” said Lankford.
Sen. Kelly Loeffler of Georgia, for whom Trump had campaigned in her failed runoff election this month, also reconsidered her objections to certifying state electoral votes, saying she could not “in good conscience” follow through.
Both Jacobs and Reed have said they will vote against impeachment. With six days left in the Trump presidency, reasonable people can disagree about the merits of a historically significant but essentially symbolic vote. But it is worth noting that prominent Republican members of Congress find Trump’s actions so offensive – treasonous – that they are voting for or expressing support for impeachment.
That group includes Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming, whose Republican and conservative bona fides cannot be doubted. Her father was vice president during George W. Bush’s presidency. And it reportedly includes Sen. Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, the Republican leader of the Senate. McConnell was reported telling colleagues that he believes impeachment will help cleanse the Republican Party of Trump.
Here in Western New York, we have Congressman Pander.
• • •
What’s your opinion? Send it to us at lettertoeditor@buffnews.com. Letters should be a maximum of 300 words and must convey an opinion. The column does not print poetry, announcements of community events or thank you letters. A writer or household may appear only once every 30 days. All letters are subject to fact-checking and editing.