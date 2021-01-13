The Editorial Board: Congressman Pander embraces the Big Lie

The congressman defended the decision in interviews and press releases over the weekend.

“My position was much more on a Constitutional (basis) for the future in terms of protecting the integrity of our elections,” Jacobs said. “I have not said in this discussion at all, definitively, there is fraud because I don’t have the information for that. But the issue was it caused a lot of questions.”

This is what is so dangerous about Jacobs’ excuse: He chose to feed the Big Lie.

Elections officials in Arizona and Pennsylvania, both Republicans and Democrats, have affirmed there was no detectable election fraud in those states. Other states showed the same and the Trump campaign failed in 61 out of 62 lawsuits it filed claiming invalid vote totals. There are no questions. Voting fraud is a Big Lie.

Jacobs couldn’t even muster a robust condemnation of Trump’s incendiary rhetoric.

“The President called for a peaceful protest, a patriotic protest, but honestly I think he should have been more clear on the message that violence is not the way,” he said.