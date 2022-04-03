The Editorial Board: Congress needs to stop dragging its feet on funding for vaccinations, antivirals

The U.S. Senate reached a tentative deal on funding for coronavirus vaccines and other treatments and supplies. The package is for about $10 billion, less than the $22 billion the Biden administration campaigned for.

A compromise plan is better than none. Democrats and Republicans need to finish ironing out the details and get the bill signed before Congress goes on recess April 9. Then, if needed, Congress can approve additional funding.

The rise of the BA.2 subvariant, a less deadly but more contagious form of Omicron, should remind us that the pandemic is not yet over, despite the wishes of the Covid-weary to declare victory and give up the fight. The fight requires funding.

Just last week, federal regulators approved additional Pfizer and Moderna booster shots for individuals older than 50 or who are immunocompromised. A slowdown in funds will hamper the effort to deliver the new boosters to all who are eligible.

The issue has regional implications. Cases have increased in Erie County recently, though hospitalizations have fallen and the mortality rate has remained about the same. Other Western New York counties show a similar trend.