The Families of Flight 3407 have selflessly spent more than a decade working for improved flight safety by traveling to Washington, D.C., countless times over the years, sacrificing time with family, in order to win a hard-fought legislative battle.

Now, in a swoop, the new Republican leader of the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee wants to wipe it all away, handing the rapacious airline industry exactly what it wants – a reduction in the requirement that co-pilots have 1,500 hours of experience before flying a passenger airliner. Who wants to board that plane? Anyone?

This latest attempt to reverse regulations won by the Flight 3407 Families should be infuriating to anyone concerned about safety in the air and on the ground. The ray of hope on this disaster is that Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer, who has spearheaded the fight in Congress from the beginning, will have none of it. Neither, in a refreshing but not unexpected development, will freshman Republican Rep. Nicholas A. Langworthy. Langworthy represents Clarence, where the plane crashed in 2009, plus much of rural Erie County and the Southern Tier.

Sen. Kirsten E. Gillibrand and Rep. Brian Higgins have been stalwart supporters of the families and the worthy cause of tightening pilot requirements.

Everyone should want their pilots to have more hours in the sky and not just on a simulator. Everyone should want these regulations in place. At least, you would think.

Rep. Sam Graves, not so much. He is the Missouri Republican leading the charge to trim the so-called 1,500-hour rule that puts more qualified crew into cockpits. Who wants their pilot helming their plane with anything less?

Yet, the airline industry – specifically, the regional carriers – desperately want to get rid of that rule. It wrongly blames the rule on its difficulty finding pilots who qualify. Instead of blaming this rule – one that anyone seated on the plane or on the ground would welcome – the industry should work more diligently at attracting airline pilots through increased pay (which is already happening at some airlines) or some other creative measure. Lawmakers offered ideas such as increasing grants and loans for those learning to fly. They also suggested promoting the industry in underrepresented minority communities and boosting the pilot retirement age from 65 to 67. All are worth exploring. What is not worth exploring is any rollback on the 1,500-hour rule.

Graves said Congress reacted with emotion in passing those safety measures. One cannot help but appreciate John Kausner’s rejoinder.

Kausner of Clarence is one of the leading members of the Flight 3407 group and, as he acknowledged, there surely is emotion in talking about his daughter, Ellyce, who died on Feb. 12, 2009, and others in the group who “Lost her sister. Lost her husband. Lost her husband. Lost his daughter. Lost her husband. Lost his son. … So yeah, we were emotional, believe it. But we weren’t irrational. We got a law passed. It was good and it has worked ever since.”

Not one U.S. passenger airline has suffered a crash with mass fatalities since that law was passed. In the previous 20 years, 1,186 people died in such crashes. Why would Graves want to sabotage that record?

Graves is a general aviation pilot. He is unconvinced of the rule, saying all of the pilots in the crashes in the decade before Flight 3407 had more than 1,500 hours of experience. Such held true for the Flight 3407 pilots. Graves is correct in that they exhibited “a severe lack of professionalism” in crashing the plane. That is obvious.

But what should also be obvious is that prior to that tragedy the shortcomings of aviation safety had been appalling. The Families of Flight 3407 took on the heart-wrenching task of pointing out those flaws by traveling to the Capitol and speaking for their loved ones, and on behalf of anyone who cares about safety in the sky and on the ground. Congress must protect their success.

