The Editorial Board: Congress must act against Trump to protect today’s Americans – and tomorrow’s

Two questions loom over the momentous question of how Congress should respond to President Trump’s clear culpability in egging on last week’s mob assault on the heart of American democracy.
1. What will best restrain Trump over his final eight days in office? Given his reckless indifference to the standards of American democracy, there is sufficient reason to fear that neither he nor his radical base are done.
2. How do we best protect future generations – 30, 50 or 100 years from now – from a repeat of this conduct by a smarter, cagier authoritarian?
It is irrelevant to each question that Trump is in the final hours of this terrible presidency. We are mandated by the Founders to backstop the government they bequeathed us. Republicans are predictably weak-kneed about this and, in that, tacitly endorsing any attempt by a future Democratic despot to follow Trump’s playbook.
Regarding the first question – protecting the country from a seditious and unrestrained president – resignation would be an adequate answer, but that’s not Trump. He is no more likely to step down than a rabid beast is to play nice. As shocking as Wednesday’s insurrection was, those who were completely surprised haven’t been paying attention.
The surest protection is through the 25th Amendment, which could – theoretically, at least – remove the president on the grounds that he is incapable of carrying out his constitutional duties. Unlike impeachment, it could be implemented swiftly, though the process includes speed bumps that could hinder its implementation.
Invoking the amendment requires the assent of a majority of Trump’s cabinet and, critically, of Vice President Mike Pence, who is sending mixed signals. As a practical matter, Pence’s inscrutability may be the best that the country can hope for, especially if he is preserving his options as a way to keep the president in line. Trump doesn’t want to be the first president removed in that way anymore than he wishes to be the first president to be impeached twice.
Pence – threatened with hanging by elements within Wednesday’s mob – has arrived at his moment in history. No vice president has been confronted with a more urgent public duty. He should not doubt Trump’s willingness to shatter the country if it serves his wounded ego.
Regarding the second question – how best to serve our descendants – imagine the view from 2071. A new autocrat – someone on the political left – emulates Trump’s example. That president also foments a seething anger among his cult followers and incites an armed mob to overrun Congress. As with last week’s domestic terrorists, the insurgents kill police officers and threaten the lives of members – mainly conservative ones – in an illegal attempt to install their candidate over the actual, documented winner.
The questions: What do they do to protect their descendants? And how does our response today – this very week – help or harm our descendants’ chances of inheriting a government of, by and for the people?
Clearly, the country must act. The obvious response – though not necessarily the best one – is impeachment, the constitutionally hygienic remedy to presidential infamy. On Monday, Congress took a giant step down that path. Among its backers is Chris Christie, the former governor of New Jersey and a longtime ally of Trump.
“Look at what happened,” he said Sunday during an interview with ABC News. “What we had was an incitement to riot at the United States Capitol. We had people killed and to me, there’s not a whole lot of question here.” Trump’s conduct, he flatly said, was impeachable. “If inciting to insurrection isn’t, then I don’t really know what is.”
Still, given that impeachment is unlikely to lead to Trump’s removal from office or even conviction after leaving office, there are less divisive and arguably more effective steps Congress and President-elect Biden must take to prevent another wanna-be autocrat from endangering American democracy.
What has become obvious over the past four years is that long-held standards of conduct are mere options. Even centuries-old norms are insufficient to protect against a president who wants to take a wrecking ball to the edifice of American democracy.
One example, albeit it a lesser one in comparison to Trump’s offenses, is in Franklin Roosevelt’s decision to break George Washington’s standard in limiting presidents to two terms. FDR won a third term – and then a fourth – as the Nazi threat grew.
For better or worse, he disregarded the standard and when Republicans gained control of Congress, they passed a constitutional amendment to enforce the two-term limit. The 22nd Amendment was ratified four years later, in 1951.
Today’s violations go much deeper. The disorder that it threatens played out inside the Capitol last week.
So, for example, the power of pardon must be limited so that a president can no longer encourage criminality by toadying adherents with promises of a get-out-of-jail-free card. Presidents-elect must be legally required to disclose their tax returns before they can be sworn in.
We must have clearer protections against financial conflicts of interest that harm the public interest. Congress needs to bolster protections for watchdog agencies, so that corrupt presidents cannot fire their leaders at a whim.
Our fathers and grandfathers protected our liberties from the mechanized tyranny that grew strong in Europe. Our ancestors fought a revolution and a civil war to create and then to preserve our democracy. Those were their sacrifices for us. Now, in the ugly aftermath of last week’s Capitol putsch, it is our turn to stand up.
• • •
What’s your opinion? Send it to us at lettertoeditor@buffnews.com. Letters should be a maximum of 300 words and must convey an opinion. The column does not print poetry, announcements of community events or thank-you letters. A writer or household may appear only once every 30 days. All letters are subject to fact-checking and editing.