The Editorial Board: Congress must act against Trump to protect today’s Americans – and tomorrow’s

Two questions loom over the momentous question of how Congress should respond to President Trump’s clear culpability in egging on last week’s mob assault on the heart of American democracy.

1. What will best restrain Trump over his final eight days in office? Given his reckless indifference to the standards of American democracy, there is sufficient reason to fear that neither he nor his radical base are done.

2. How do we best protect future generations – 30, 50 or 100 years from now – from a repeat of this conduct by a smarter, cagier authoritarian?

It is irrelevant to each question that Trump is in the final hours of this terrible presidency. We are mandated by the Founders to backstop the government they bequeathed us. Republicans are predictably weak-kneed about this and, in that, tacitly endorsing any attempt by a future Democratic despot to follow Trump’s playbook.

Regarding the first question – protecting the country from a seditious and unrestrained president – resignation would be an adequate answer, but that’s not Trump. He is no more likely to step down than a rabid beast is to play nice. As shocking as Wednesday’s insurrection was, those who were completely surprised haven’t been paying attention.